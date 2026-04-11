



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has commissioned a state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing facility at the 515 Army Base Workshop. This milestone development marks a significant step forward in enhancing the Indian Army's technological prowess.





The facility promises to boost indigenisation efforts across military operations. It equips the army with advanced tools for rapid prototyping, enabling quicker development of essential components without reliance on external suppliers.





Mission-critical repair capabilities receive a major upgrade through this initiative. Soldiers and technicians can now address equipment failures swiftly, minimising downtime in high-stakes environments.





At the heart of the facility lie sophisticated technologies, including advanced 3D scanning for precise digital modelling of parts. This allows for accurate replication of complex components that might otherwise be hard to source.





Polymer printing capabilities form a key pillar of the setup. These enable the swift production of durable, lightweight parts using high-performance polymers, ideal for non-structural applications in combat gear.





Metal printing takes indigenisation to the next level. The facility supports the fabrication of robust metal components, crucial for heavy-duty military hardware like vehicle parts and weapon systems.





Post-processing stations ensure that printed parts meet exacting military standards. Finishing techniques such as heat treatment and surface smoothing guarantee reliability under operational stress.





The operational impact of this facility is profound. It enhances in-house repair and manufacturing of critical combat equipment, reducing dependency on import chains and fostering a resilient supply ecosystem.





This commissioning aligns seamlessly with the Indian Army's focus on future-ready technology. By embracing additive manufacturing, the army positions itself at the forefront of defence innovation.





Self-reliance remains a core objective. The facility embodies the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, promoting domestic production of spares and prototypes to safeguard national security interests.





Beyond the core Additive Manufacturing setup, the 515 Army Base Workshop has forged strategic partnerships. These collaborations aim to strengthen drone manufacturing capabilities, vital for modern reconnaissance and strike missions.





AI-enabled systems also benefit from these partnerships. Integration of artificial intelligence will optimise drone operations, from autonomous navigation to real-time data analysis on the battlefield. This initiative forms part of the Indian Army’s broader technology absorption efforts. It reflects a holistic push to integrate emerging technologies, ensuring adaptability to evolving threats.





General Dwivedi’s involvement underscores high-level commitment to these advancements. His commissioning signals the army's resolve to modernise workshops into hubs of innovation.





Rapid prototyping enabled by the facility will accelerate the testing of new designs. Engineers can iterate on ideas swiftly, shortening the feedback loop from concept to deployment. In theatre repairs gain a new edge. Forward-deployed units can now fabricate spares on-site, maintaining operational tempo during prolonged engagements.





The blend of 3D scanning and printing creates a closed-loop system. Damaged parts are scanned, redesigned if needed, printed, and reinstalled with minimal delay. Polymer printing supports a wide array of applications, from custom grips on small arms to insulated housings for electronics. This versatility broadens the facility's utility across army branches.





Metal printing tackles high-stress components, such as gearbox elements or structural brackets. It ensures that even scarce legacy parts can be reproduced indigenously.





Post-processing elevates quality control. Techniques like machining and coating prevent failures, aligning outputs with rigorous MIL-SPEC standards. Indigenisation reduces vulnerabilities in supply chains. No longer constrained by geopolitical disruptions, the army can sustain equipment longevity through local expertise.





Future-ready technology integration prepares the force for multi-domain operations. Additive manufacturing complements cyber, space, and electronic warfare capabilities.





Self-reliance extends to skill development. Workshop personnel receive training in these technologies, building a cadre of in-house experts.





Drone manufacturing partnerships will yield swarms of indigenous UAVs. These platforms enhance surveillance, logistics, and precision strikes along contested borders.





AI-enabled systems promise smarter decision-making. Algorithms will process sensor data for threat detection, predictive maintenance, and autonomous resupply.





The Indian Army’s technology absorption strategy gains momentum. This facility exemplifies systemic adoption, from labs to frontlines, driving a tech-savvy force. Operational readiness soars as a result. Units face adversaries with fully maintained fleets, unhindered by logistical bottlenecks.





This development inspires similar upgrades across other base workshops. A networked ecosystem of additive manufacturing could revolutionise army-wide sustainment.





General Dwivedi’s vision charts a path to technological sovereignty. By 2030, such facilities may underpin fully indigenised arsenals, from artillery to armoured corps.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







