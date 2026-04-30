



Skyroot Aerospace’s flagging off of Vikram-1 to Sriharikota marks a watershed moment for India’s private space sector, signalling the country’s entry into orbital launch capability outside ISRO. CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana’s interview underscores how Skyroot is positioning India to compete with global spacetech firms by combining indigenous manufacturing, cost efficiency, and scalable launch services.





Skyroot Aerospace has formally dispatched its first orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, with a launch window targeted for the first half of 2026.





This milestone represents India’s first privately developed orbital mission, a significant leap from the earlier sub-orbital Vikram-S demonstration in 2022. The company’s leadership emphasises that this is not merely a technical achievement but a strategic inflection point for India’s private aerospace ecosystem.





Pawan Kumar Chandana explained that Vikram-1 has been designed as a cost-effective, scalable launch vehicle, with more than ninety per cent of its components manufactured in India. Carbon fibre structures and optimised production processes have been deployed to reduce weight and enhance efficiency, ensuring competitiveness against established global players. The rocket, standing twenty-three metres tall, has taken over four years to develop and will undergo final testing before its maiden flight.





The CEO highlighted that Skyroot’s mission is focused on validating performance rather than maximising payload. While Vikram-1 has a payload capacity of 350 kilograms, the first flight will carry a smaller set of customer satellites to gather critical flight data.





This approach reflects a deliberate strategy to build reliability before scaling commercial operations. Chandana noted that launch capability remains a bottleneck in the global space economy, valued at approximately six hundred billion dollars and projected to triple by 2030. By offering end-to-end launch services, Skyroot aims to position itself as a key enabler for satellite operators worldwide.





The interview also touched on India’s broader spacetech landscape. Chandana stressed that the country’s private sector has matured rapidly, with over four hundred start-ups now active in the domain.





He argued that India’s combination of engineering talent, cost competitiveness, and government support through ISRO collaborations provides a unique advantage. Skyroot’s model of “launch-as-a-service” is designed to integrate seamlessly into this ecosystem, offering monthly launches by 2027 as production scales to one rocket per month.





On the global stage, Chandana acknowledged that India is competing with established giants such as SpaceX and Blue Origin. However, he pointed out that Skyroot’s emphasis on indigenous manufacturing and affordability allows it to carve out a niche in emerging markets and among small satellite operators.





He also noted that India’s entry into orbital launch capability through private firms is a strategic signal, demonstrating self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign launch providers.





Financially, Skyroot has raised significant capital, including one hundred million dollars from investors such as GIC, Temasek, and Greenko, alongside debt financing from BlackRock.





Valued at around five hundred million dollars, the company is planning a fresh funding round that could make it India’s first space unicorn. Chandana emphasised that investor confidence reflects recognition of India’s potential to become a major player in the global spacetech economy.





The Vikram-1 launch is therefore more than a technical milestone; it is a statement of intent. It signals India’s private aerospace sector stepping into a new era, where indigenous start-ups can compete globally, drive innovation, and contribute to the country’s strategic autonomy in space.





SkyRoot Media Release







