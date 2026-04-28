



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared that Russia would do what it can to support Iran’s interests and contribute to efforts aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. His remarks came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St Petersburg, part of the latter’s three-nation diplomatic tour.





Putin emphasised Moscow’s commitment to backing Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability, expressing hope that the Iranian people would overcome the current difficulties and that peace would be restored swiftly.





He noted that he had received a message from Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and reiterated Russia’s readiness to assist in advancing Iran’s interests and regional peace.





Araghchi arrived in Russia on Monday morning and highlighted the longstanding consultations between Tehran and Moscow on a wide range of regional and international issues. He acknowledged that recent circumstances had created a gap in high-level meetings, which was now being addressed through renewed diplomatic engagement.





In his remarks shared via Telegram, he underlined the importance of aligning positions with Moscow on recent developments related to ongoing regional tensions. He explained that his visit was necessary to review the latest situation and ensure coordination with Russia on matters connected to the war and the current crisis.





The Iranian Foreign Minister’s trip to Russia follows earlier visits to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations. He stressed that the opportunity to meet Russian officials was crucial for discussing developments and ensuring necessary coordination.





During his stay, Araghchi is also expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, further deepening the diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.





ANI







