



The Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has officially announced that the manufacturing of BrahMos missiles has commenced in Lucknow, with the inaugural batch already being delivered to the Indian Army, citing a report from TOI.





This development marks a significant step forward in the nation's pursuit of complete self-reliance within the defence sector. Speaking during a ceremony held in Lucknow to honour war heroes and ‘veer naris’, the minister expressed immense pride in the city's role as a designated defence node alongside Agra and Kanpur.





During the event, Singh revealed that India’s domestic defence production has reached a landmark figure of ₹1.5 lakh Crores for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Furthermore, he highlighted a record-breaking achievement in the 2025-26 financial year, where defence exports soared to an all-time high of ₹38,424 Crores.





These figures serve as evidence of the ongoing efforts to establish an empowered and self-sufficient nation, with the minister confident that India will soon rank among the world's leading countries in defence capabilities.





Beyond the delivery of the BrahMos missiles, the minister noted that various small and large-scale factories dedicated to defence equipment are currently being established in the region. This industrial growth is seen as a foundational element for the broader vision of a self-reliant India.





The minister emphasised that the rapid pace of current progress is a clear indicator of the country's trajectory toward total independence in military manufacturing.





A central theme of Singh’s address was the concept that national security is an essential pillar of the 'Viksit Bharat' journey. He asserted that protecting the nation is a collective duty shared by every citizen, rather than being the exclusive responsibility of the armed forces. In his view, no individual can remain passive as global and domestic challenges continue to evolve, requiring a unified front from all sections of society.





To contribute meaningfully to national security, the minister urged citizens to uphold the law, actively reject misinformation, and prioritise the interests of the country over personal gain.





He concluded by stressing that safeguarding India’s national interests necessitates a highly coordinated effort, reinforcing the idea that the strength of the nation lies in the combined commitment of its people and its military.





TOI







