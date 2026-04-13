



DRDO has commenced the fabrication of specialised jigs and fixtures designed specifically for the integration of the H1 booster with its scramjet engine.





This development represents a pivotal technical milestone within the Early Technology Launcher for Direct Conventional Hypersonic Missile (ETLDHCM) program. By developing this bespoke tooling, the organisation is ensuring that the complex assembly process meets the stringent tolerances required for high-speed atmospheric flight.





These tooling systems are of paramount significance as they are engineered to guarantee the structural integrity of the entire vehicle during the assembly phase.





Furthermore, they provide the necessary alignment accuracy required to mate the booster stage with the scramjet engine, a process where even minute deviations could compromise the aerodynamic performance of the missile. Such precision is essential for the stability of the platform during its transition to hypersonic speeds.





The transition to the fabrication of these jigs and fixtures indicates a clear shift in the project’s lifecycle, moving from the initial design stages into the fabrication and testing phases.





This progress highlights a concerted focus on manufacturing readiness, ensuring that the physical infrastructure is in place to support the assembly of the hypersonic system. It reflects a maturing of the technology from theoretical models to tangible engineering solutions.





This current phase of development follows a series of successful long-duration ground tests of the scramjet engine, which proved the viability of the propulsion system. With the engine technology validated, the focus has now turned to the mechanical integration of the launch vehicle components.





The introduction of these critical components is expected to significantly improve production efficiency by providing a standardised method for assembly.





Ultimately, the use of these specialised fixtures will ensure repeatability during the integration of the H1 booster, allowing for consistent results across multiple units. This advancement is a key driver in accelerating the overall development of India’s hypersonic platform.





By streamlining the manufacturing and integration process, the DRDO is positioning the ETLDHCM program for upcoming flight trials and future operational deployment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







