



France is pressing ahead with the development of the STRATUS (Strategic Tactical Reach and Universal Strike) supersonic missile, a weapon intended to restore a critical combat capability amid increasingly complex modern air defences.





General Fabien Mandon confirmed the program during an April 2026 parliamentary hearing, noting its importance for NATO’s high-intensity operations.





The missile is designed to give the Dassault Rafale-F5 jets first-day strike power against modern threats, ensuring France can break through advanced enemy systems from the opening hours of a conflict.





The STRATUS missile is being developed by MBDA under the joint Franco-British FC/ASW program, which was rebranded as STRATUS in September 2025. It will be integrated into the Rafale-F5 and deployed on naval platforms, offering deep strike, anti-ship, and suppression capabilities.





The missile focuses on high supersonic speeds below Mach 5 and uses ramjet propulsion. It is conceived as a multi-role weapon capable of suppressing enemy air defences, striking ships, and engaging high-value airborne targets such as surveillance aircraft and aerial refuelling tankers.





France is leading the development of the STRATUS RS variant, previously known as RJ10. This version emphasises speed and manoeuvrability rather than stealth, relying on high-speed penetration to survive modern air defences.





Unlike subsonic cruise missiles, STRATUS is designed to reduce enemy reaction time, reaching targets quickly and striking with greater force during the final phase of flight. Work is already underway on key components, with Thales Group and MBDA UK developing the seeker system. Ramjet propulsion testing has been completed in supersonic wind tunnels at Bourges, a site renowned for France’s expertise in this technology.





The missile is intended to fill a major capability gap in France’s current inventory. Existing systems such as the SCALP, Exocet, and MdCN (Naval Cruise Missile) provide long-range strike and anti-ship capabilities, but none combine high supersonic speed, manoeuvrability, and multi-role flexibility in a single platform.





SCALP, for example, is effective for pre-planned missions but limited by its subsonic flight profile. Exocet variants offer shorter ranges, while MdCN provides naval land-attack capability. STRATUS is designed to unify these roles with speed and survivability.





General Mandon highlighted that France had abandoned such capabilities after the Cold War, but the rise of advanced layered defence networks has made them necessary again. Modern battlefields feature long-range missiles, mobile radars, and distributed command systems that can deny access to entire regions unless neutralised early. STRATUS is designed to counter this by compressing enemy decision time, forcing radar operators into a dilemma: activate and risk destruction or shut down and create exploitable gaps.





The Rafale-F5 will operate alongside unmanned combat drones derived from nEUROn experience, as well as electronic warfare assets. Within this connected strike network, STRATUS will act as a corridor-opening weapon, disrupting defences to allow follow-on strikes by other missiles, drones, or aircraft. In this way, STRATUS is positioned not merely as a missile but as a strategic enabler for France’s future combat systems.





India Interest





India may in the future express interest in procuring the STRATUS missile, given its emphasis on high-speed penetration and multi-role capability. With the Indian Air Force modernising its fleet and focusing on countering layered air defence networks in contested regions, a weapon such as STRATUS could complement existing systems like the BrahMos and SCALP. Its ability to suppress enemy air defences, strike naval assets, and target high-value airborne platforms would align with India’s strategic requirements for rapid, decisive action in high-intensity scenarios, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theatre where speed and survivability are critical.





European defence major MBDA had formally invited India to participate in its ambitious STRATUS program—an initiative designed to define Europe’s next-generation strike capabilities for the 2030s and beyond.





Agencies







