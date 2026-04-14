



The Indian government has granted in-principle approval for the design and development of an indigenous unmanned Combat Search and Rescue aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aim is to enable the rescue of stranded aircrew without exposing manned missions to risk, according to officials.





IDN previously reported this story, but there is now an update on the approval and development of the UAV that needs to be covered.





The initiative is being pursued under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and will be executed within the ‘Make-I’ category. Under this framework, the government will finance 70 per cent of the development cost, while Indian industry partners will contribute the remaining 30 per cent. The total budget outlay has not yet been disclosed publicly.





The proposed platform will be a runway-independent unmanned aerial vehicle capable of autonomous take-off, navigation, and landing. It is designed to function even in environments where satellite-based navigation systems are unavailable or disrupted. The aircraft will also be equipped to locate and recover personnel using Emergency Locator Transmitters.





Specifications indicate that the drone will operate from sea level up to 16,000 feet, with the capability to extend operations to 20,000 feet. It will offer a minimum operational radius of 200 kilometres and provide 45 minutes of loiter time.





The payload capacity is expected to be at least 400 kilograms, sufficient to carry four passengers or stretchers, making it suitable for both rescue missions and logistics support.





Officials emphasised that the UAV would be particularly valuable in forward areas, high-altitude zones, and snow-bound terrains where conventional helicopters face operational challenges. Its ability to launch from unprepared surfaces further enhances deployment flexibility.





Once development and validation are successfully completed, procurement will be undertaken under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ route, which requires at least 50 per cent indigenous content. No official timeline has been announced, but defence sources note that projects under the Make-I framework typically span several years of development, testing, and certification, given the stringent requirements for military airworthiness validation.





Experts believe the CSAR drone could significantly strengthen the Indian Air Force’s combat readiness. It would enable faster casualty evacuation and reduce risks in hostile environments, representing a major step forward in India’s evolving autonomous defence ecosystem.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







