



Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a series of strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the village of Aadaysit Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon on Monday night.





The operation followed increased activity by Hezbollah in the area, which had become a focal point for hostile actions in recent weeks.





Since the outbreak of war with Iran on 28 February, Hezbollah has launched approximately 130 rockets from the village. These were directed both at IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon and at targets within Israel, particularly the northern city of Kiryat Shmona. The IDF stated that the attacks were designed to degrade Hezbollah’s operational capabilities and disrupt its ability to continue such assaults.





The strikes targeted a range of infrastructures, including weapons depots, rocket launchers, and the local Hezbollah headquarters. According to the IDF, the attacks successfully eliminated terrorists who had been involved in planning and promoting numerous plots against Israel.





In its statement, the IDF emphasised that Hezbollah systematically embeds its terrorist infrastructure within civilian areas, thereby endangering Lebanese residents. By placing weapons and command centres inside villages, the organisation deliberately exposes civilians to risk, a tactic the IDF condemned as reckless and dangerous.





The operation reflects Israel’s ongoing efforts to counter Hezbollah’s activities in southern Lebanon and to prevent further rocket fire into its territory. It also underscores the wider regional tensions that have escalated since the war with Iran began earlier this year.





ANI







