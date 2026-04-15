



A Japanese delegation has visited the Kandla region in Gujarat to explore opportunities in shipbuilding and ship repair, signalling a renewed push towards maritime cooperation and infrastructure development.





The delegation held discussions with Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, focusing on potential collaboration within the shipbuilding and repair ecosystem at the port, which is being positioned as a key maritime hub under India’s long-term port-led development strategy.





The visiting team expressed interest in understanding the operational capacity, infrastructural readiness, and future expansion plans of the port-led industrial ecosystem. During the meeting, Singh presented a detailed overview of upcoming projects at the port, emphasising their alignment with the National Shipbuilding Mission and the Maritime India Vision.





These initiatives aim to strengthen India’s domestic shipbuilding capabilities, reduce reliance on foreign ship repair facilities, and enhance global competitiveness in the maritime sector.





Singh also highlighted the strategic importance of Kandla within the western coastal corridor, noting its connectivity advantages, available land parcels, and expanding industrial ecosystem.





These factors, he explained, make the region suitable for large-scale maritime infrastructure projects. Officials added that the proposed developments are expected to attract investment, generate employment, and boost ancillary industries linked to shipbuilding and marine services.





The Japanese delegation undertook detailed site visits across multiple locations within the port’s operational area. They were shown proposed shipyard sites and surrounding development zones at Kandla and nearby Veera, gaining first hand exposure to the physical landscape, logistical connectivity, and feasibility of establishing shipbuilding and repair facilities in the region.





According to officials familiar with the development, the engagement reflects growing international interest in India’s maritime infrastructure push, particularly as the country seeks to position itself as a global hub for shipbuilding and repair services under the Make in India framework.





The discussions are also seen as part of broader efforts to bring advanced technology, expertise, and investment into India’s port-led industrial development model.





The interaction concluded positively, with both sides expressing interest in continuing discussions on potential investment opportunities and technical cooperation. Further steps are expected to follow after detailed feasibility assessments and subsequent consultations between stakeholders.





ANI







