US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin Schneider Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh





Commander of the Pacific Air Forces and Air Component Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, General Kevin B Schneider, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Friday to advance bilateral defence initiatives and deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and the United States. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen defence ties between the two nations.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions centred on enhancing collaboration through joint exercises. In a statement shared on X, the Ministry noted that the meeting focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing cooperation through joint exercises, training visits, and strategic exchanges.





Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin B Schneider today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Discussions focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation… pic.twitter.com/auXJyZviCl — PRO & Spokesperson, MoD, Jammu Region (@prodefencejammu) April 24, 2026





This emphasis reflects the growing importance of institutionalised mechanisms to sustain defence partnerships.





The meeting comes against the backdrop of sustained efforts by both countries to strengthen interoperability between their armed forces. Engagements now span multiple domains, including air, land, and maritime security.





Over the past decade, defence ties between India and the United States have expanded significantly, with both sides increasingly participating in complex joint exercises and institutional dialogues.





The renewed focus on training visits and strategic exchanges is expected to further enhance professional interactions and knowledge sharing between the two militaries.





Such exchanges are seen as vital for building trust, improving operational coordination, and fostering long-term collaboration.





The United States continues to be one of India’s key strategic partners, with defence cooperation forming a central pillar of the broader bilateral relationship.





Regular engagements between senior defence officials underscore a shared commitment to maintaining regional stability and addressing evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.





The latest meeting also highlights the importance of sustained dialogue mechanisms in ensuring continuity in defence partnerships. By reinforcing institutional frameworks and expanding avenues of cooperation, both sides are signalling their intent to deepen defence collaboration and strengthen their strategic alignment.





ANI







