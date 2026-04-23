



Unconfirmed reports indicate that India’s acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft under the MRFA program is expected to feature the advanced Rafale-F5 standard, often referred to as the “Super Rafale”.





Deliveries are projected around 2030, positioning this variant as a critical bridge until the arrival of the future sixth-generation SCAF/NGF combat system.





The F5 standard represents a significant leap in capability, combining next-generation propulsion, enhanced sensors, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned teaming technologies.





Central to the upgrade is the Safran M88 T-REX engine, which provides approximately 20 per cent more thrust than its predecessor. This thrust range extension is designed to accommodate increased aircraft weight while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency and overall combat performance.





The propulsion system is expected to deliver superior manoeuvrability and endurance, ensuring the Rafale-F5 remains competitive against emerging fifth-generation and future sixth-generation platforms.





The “Super Rafale” will also incorporate advanced sensor fusion and an upgraded RBE2 radar. This radar is anticipated to detect targets beyond 200 kilometres, including stealth aircraft, thereby enhancing situational awareness and survivability in contested airspaces.





The integration of these systems will allow the F5 to operate effectively in complex environments, providing India with a formidable air dominance capability.





A defining feature of the F5 standard is its ability to control unmanned combat air vehicles. The aircraft will be capable of teaming with loyal wingman-type drones weighing over ten tonnes, enabling distributed operations and expanding mission flexibility.





This unmanned teaming capability reflects a broader trend in air-power modernisation, where manned and unmanned assets operate in concert to achieve strategic objectives.





The deal is expected to align with India’s “Make in India” initiative, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran collaborating on local production and engine maintenance. This industrial partnership would not only strengthen India’s aerospace sector but also enhance self-reliance in defence technology. A significant portion of the jets is likely to be produced domestically, ensuring long-term support and technological transfer.





In terms of weaponry, the Rafale-F5 is expected to carry Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles, providing unmatched air-to-air engagement capability. Additionally, new high-power air-to-ground ordnance will be integrated, expanding the aircraft’s strike options against hardened and high-value targets.





These enhancements will ensure the Rafale-F5 remains a versatile multi-role platform capable of fulfilling both air superiority and precision strike missions.





Taken together, the Rafale-F5 standard represents a comprehensive upgrade that will significantly bolster India’s air-power. With advanced propulsion, superior sensors, unmanned teaming, and cutting-edge weaponry, the “Super Rafale” is poised to serve as a cornerstone of India’s combat aviation fleet well into the next decade.





Agencies







