



The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has formalised a significant collaborative agreement with India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).





This partnership is specifically designed to facilitate the industrial production of Airbus helicopters within Indian borders, marking a deepening of ties between the European regulator and New Delhi.





The focus of this arrangement is the manufacturing of Airbus AS350 B3 helicopters, which will be produced at the dedicated Vemagal facility located in Karnataka.





The newly signed arrangement provides a structured framework for ongoing cooperation between the two regulatory authorities. A primary function of this agreement is to support the extension of EASA’s Production Organisation Approval (POA) to the Vemagal site.





This step is crucial for maintaining international quality standards and clearly outlines how oversight responsibilities will be shared and managed between the European and Indian agencies.





According to EASA, this initiative is the result of a series of "constructive and pragmatic" dialogues held between the involved parties.





By establishing this framework, the European aerospace industry aims to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, which is currently viewed as one of the most promising regions for future growth and industrial expansion.





Beyond the immediate manufacturing goals, the agreement is intended to foster the development of a safe and efficient aviation sector within India. It serves as a foundational step for broader collaboration, aiming to align the two regions at both technical and strategic levels.





This move ensures that as production scales up, it does so under a unified vision for safety and operational excellence.





Agencies







