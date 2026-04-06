



The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information to procure a next‑generation Air Defence Gun system for the Indian Army, intended to counter emerging aerial threats such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), swarm drones, rockets, artillery, and mortar (URAM).





This initiative follows lessons from Operation Sindoor, where adversaries on the western front employed drones and swarm formations for surveillance and strikes against civil and military assets, underscoring the evolving character of aerial warfare.





Officials have explained that the proposed system is designed to fill critical gaps in short‑range air defence by enabling rapid detection, tracking and neutralisation of low‑signature targets. Electrically powered drones, which are difficult to detect with conventional radar and infrared systems, are a particular focus.





The Army has mandated that the system must incorporate at least 50 per cent indigenous content, with a strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing and technology transfer, in line with the wider defence indigenisation drive.





The ADG‑NG is envisioned as a mobile platform, either vehicle‑mounted or towed, and will feature an integrated Electro‑Optical Fire Control System. This will allow autonomous detection, tracking and engagement of targets around the clock and in all weather conditions.





The system is expected to provide terminal air defence for vulnerable areas and critical installations, with the capability to engage a wide spectrum of threats including fixed‑wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, precision‑guided munitions, and rocket, artillery and mortar threats.





According to the requirements, the gun must have a minimum firing range of 4 kilometres and be able to engage targets travelling at speeds up to 500 metres per second. It should achieve a rate of fire of at least 300 rounds per minute, with an engagement ceiling of 2.5 kilometres or higher.





The RFI also includes unconventional aerial objects such as micro‑light aircraft, para‑motors and paragliders, reflecting the Army’s intent to counter a wide spectrum of low‑cost aerial threats.





On the ammunition side, the Army has sought programmable smart rounds with pre‑fragmented and proximity‑fused capabilities, as well as conventional high‑explosive rounds with tracers. All ammunition must include a self‑destruct mechanism and have a minimum shelf life of 10 years.





The system is also required to feature an autoloader operable by no more than two personnel, along with flexible power options including onboard generators, batteries and mains supply, with provisions for silent operation.





Emphasis has been placed on modularity and future upgrades, with the gun expected to integrate seamlessly with existing radar and navigation systems. The RFI specifies detection, recognition and identification parameters against a range of targets, from small commercial drones such as the DJI Mavic-Pro-3 to platforms like the helicopters and frontline fighter aircraft such as the Chinese JF-17, indicating the breadth of threats the system must handle.





Vendors have been asked to submit technical details and product information by 11 June 2026, marking the first step in what is likely to be a closely watched procurement program as the Army adapts to the realities of drone‑dominated battlefields.





Agencies







