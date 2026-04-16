



The Sheshnaag-150 swarming attack drone underwent an important critical test at Pokhran today, marking a notable step in India’s unmanned aerial systems development, reported defence journalist Shiv Aroor of NDTV.





The trial showcased the drone’s ability to operate in coordinated swarms, a capability that enhances both offensive and defensive applications in modern warfare.





The final seconds of the test were captured on video, providing a clear view of the drone’s manoeuvres and the controlled detonation sequence. Importantly, the explosion observed was not the result of a warhead, but rather a demonstration effect, ensuring safety during the exercise.





The drone was launched to a range of 700 kilometres, underscoring its long-distance operational potential. While this test did not push the system to its absolute limits, the Sheshnaag-150 is designed for a maximum range of 1,000 kilometres, placing it firmly within the category of strategic assets capable of deep penetration missions.





Such reach allows for flexible deployment across varied theatres, from border surveillance to precision strike roles.





The Pokhran test site, historically associated with India’s defence milestones, provided a fitting backdrop for this demonstration. The controlled environment enabled engineers and defence analysts to assess the drone’s performance under realistic conditions, including endurance, navigation accuracy, and swarm coordination.





The absence of a live warhead ensured that the focus remained on validating the platform’s flight and swarm capabilities rather than destructive payload delivery.





This test represents a broader trend in India’s defence modernisation, where indigenous systems are increasingly emphasised to reduce reliance on external suppliers. The Sheshnaag-150’s performance today highlights the growing maturity of India’s drone technology, particularly in the realm of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems.





The ability to deploy swarms of drones simultaneously offers a force multiplier effect, complicating adversary defence systems and enhancing mission success rates.





Observers noted that the demonstration was not only a technical validation but also a strategic signal. By showcasing a system with such range and swarm capability, India underscores its intent to strengthen deterrence and operational flexibility. The Sheshnaag-150, with its extended reach and coordinated attack potential, is poised to become a critical asset in India’s evolving defence architecture.





Shiv Aroor X Handle







