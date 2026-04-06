



The Indian Navy’s frontline guided missile frigate, INS Trikand, has arrived at the port of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. This visit is a primary component of the vessel's current deployment throughout the South West Indian Ocean Region.





The arrival is intended to bolster maritime cooperation and further solidify the bilateral relationship between India and Tanzania.





Throughout the duration of the port call, a series of professional interactions are scheduled to take place. These include joint training exercises conducted with the Tanzanian Navy, specifically designed to improve interoperability and regional maritime security coordination. Such activities are central to the Indian Navy's broader strategic objectives in the region.





The visit also features a variety of social and community-focused events. These activities include friendly sports competitions and yoga sessions, alongside a cultural evening hosted on board the ship. These initiatives are aimed at fostering goodwill and strengthening the people-to-people connections between the two nations.





In addition to diplomatic and professional engagements, the visit serves a logistical purpose. INS Trikand has ferried critical stores from India, which are scheduled to be officially handed over to Tanzanian authorities during the stay. This gesture underscores the practical nature of the partnership between the two countries.





The ship’s Commanding Officer, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, is slated to meet with high-ranking dignitaries from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces. He will also hold discussions with senior officials from the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to discuss shared security interests and future cooperation.





This deployment is closely aligned with India’s overarching strategic vision known as MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This framework guides India’s engagement with its maritime neighbours to ensure a stable and prosperous Indian Ocean environment.





This stop in Tanzania follows a successful port call in Maputo, Mozambique, which concluded on 29 March. During the ship's time in Mozambique, the crew participated in similar professional engagements and joint training sessions, successfully enhancing the capacity for collaborative maritime operations.





A significant highlight of the Mozambique visit was the delivery of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material. This handover was attended by Ussene Hilario Isse, Mozambique’s Health Minister, and Robert Shetkintong, the Indian High Commissioner. A medical camp was also established at the Mozambique Navy Hospital to provide local support.





While in Maputo, Captain Kulkarni held formal talks with the Indian High Commissioner to Mozambique. These discussions focused on the regional security architecture and the role of the Indian Navy as a reliable partner in the South West Indian Ocean.





Before departing Mozambique, INS Trikand conducted joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and training activities. Personnel from the Mozambique Navy were embarked on the vessel for these operations, which took place before the ship proceeded with its planned operational mission toward Tanzania.





The ongoing mission reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to being the preferred security partner and a first responder within the Indian Ocean Region.





Through the MAHASAGAR initiative, India continues to demonstrate its dedication to the collective security and growth of its regional allies.





ANI







