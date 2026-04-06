



A total of 345 Indian fishermen who had been stranded in Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict safely arrived in Chennai on Saturday evening, according to a New Indian Express report . Their return followed a complex journey that involved an overland transit through Armenia before boarding a special flight to India.





The group, largely from Tamil Nadu and other coastal states, had been working in Iranian waters for several months before being caught up in the regional crisis.





The fishermen landed at Chennai International Airport late in the evening, where they were received by officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department. All returnees were reported to be in good health, with local authorities coordinating medical assistance and transport arrangements to ensure they could quickly return to their hometowns.





The operation was facilitated through close coordination between the governments of Iran, Armenia, and India. The External Affairs Ministry arranged an alternative corridor that enabled the group to travel overland from Iran to Armenia, from where they boarded the special flight home.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed gratitude to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for his support in enabling the safe passage of the Indian nationals.





Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to reporters in Chennai, described the operation as a joyous day for the families of the returnees. He emphasised the difficulties faced by the fishermen, noting that they had endured a gruelling 20‑hour journey to reach Armenia before their flight to India.





He warmly welcomed them back, calling their return a moment of relief and celebration for their families and communities.





In a separate development, at least 12 people were injured in Abu Dhabi on Friday due to falling debris from Iranian missiles intercepted by the United Arab Emirates’ air defence system. Among the injured were five Indian nationals and six Nepali citizens, who sustained minor to moderate injuries.





The Abu Dhabi Media Office urged the public to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information about the incident, while the UAE authorities confirmed the injuries and assured that the situation was under control.





NIE







