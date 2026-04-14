



The Technology Development Board (TDB) under India’s Department of Science & Technology has signed an agreement with Gurugram-based Casey Aviation to develop a hybrid propulsion-based Jump Take-Off system called “Boost Electric Jump Take-Off (BE-JTO)” in collaboration with UK-based ARC Aero Systems.





This initiative is part of the India–UK Collaborative R&D Program for Industrial Sustainability and aims to enhance unmanned and light aircraft capabilities.





The agreement marks a significant step in advancing hybrid propulsion technologies for aviation. The project, sanctioned with a conditional grant from TDB, is designed to support the development of the BE-JTO system, which combines electric and conventional propulsion to enable efficient Jump Take-Off operations.





This technology is expected to improve the operational flexibility of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft, particularly in environments where conventional runway infrastructure is limited.





Casey Aviation, headquartered in Gurugram, will lead the Indian side of the project, while ARC Aero Systems from the United Kingdom will provide international expertise and collaboration. The partnership underscores the growing emphasis on cross-border cooperation in sustainable aviation technologies, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in aerospace applications.





The BE-JTO project is part of the broader India–UK Collaborative R&D Program for Industrial Sustainability, which encourages joint innovation between Indian and British firms.





By focusing on hybrid propulsion, the initiative aims to address both environmental concerns and operational challenges in aviation. Hybrid systems such as BE-JTO are seen as critical in bridging the gap between fully electric propulsion and traditional fuel-based systems, offering a practical pathway towards greener aviation.





The Technology Development Board’s support reflects the Government of India’s commitment to fostering innovation in aerospace and defence technologies. By investing in hybrid propulsion research, the DST is positioning India as a contributor to next-generation aviation solutions.





The project also highlights the role of private enterprises like Casey Aviation in driving technological advancements with global relevance.





The collaboration will involve the establishment of a hybrid propulsion test facility in North India, which will serve as a hub for research, testing, and validation of the BE-JTO system. This facility is expected to accelerate the development timeline and provide a platform for future innovations in unmanned and regional air mobility.





The BE-JTO system is envisioned to enhance operational capabilities by enabling aircraft to perform vertical or near-vertical take-offs, reducing dependency on long runways. This feature is particularly valuable for UAVs deployed in defence, disaster management, and remote area operations.





The hybrid propulsion design will also contribute to improved energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and greater reliability in diverse operating conditions.





By combining Indian innovation with British aerospace expertise, the project represents a milestone in international collaboration for sustainable aviation. It is expected to pave the way for future advancements in hybrid propulsion systems, reinforcing India’s role in the global aerospace ecosystem.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







