



In response to the escalating naval presence of China and evolving security alignments involving Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Indian Navy is preparing to establish a strategic new base at Haldia in West Bengal.





This move is designed to fortify India’s maritime stance within the northern Bay of Bengal during a period of shifting regional dynamics.





The proposed facility, as reported by India Today, will operate as a naval "detachment." Its primary mission will be the deployment of small, high-speed warships specifically designed for rapid-response operations. By utilising the existing Haldia dock complex, the Navy can operationalise the site swiftly with minimal additional infrastructure requirements.





Initial development at the site will focus on the construction of a dedicated jetty and essential shore-support facilities. This strategy of leveraging existing port infrastructure allows the Navy to ensure a faster rollout while maintaining a compact, mission-focused footprint.





The Haldia facility is slated to host Fast Interceptor Crafts (FICs) and 300-tonne New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs). These vessels are capable of achieving speeds between 40 and 45 knots, making them ideal for swift interception and coastal security duties.





Armament for these platforms includes CRN-91 guns, and they are expected to be outfitted with loitering munitions such as the Nagastra system. This technical suite provides a significant boost to their precision strike capabilities, surveillance reach, and overall quick-response effectiveness.





The strategic rationale for the base is rooted in China’s expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean and Beijing’s deepening infrastructure and defence ties with Bangladesh. This trend is further complicated by China’s long-term military partnership with Pakistan, creating a perceived axis that India seeks to counter.





The base will remain relatively small, manned by an estimated 100 officers and sailors. This indicates that the facility will function as a specialised outpost rather than a full-fledged naval command. Its location, roughly 100 kilometres from Kolkata, provides a distinct advantage by allowing direct access to the Bay of Bengal without the lengthy transit required through the River Hooghly.





Concerns regarding regional stability were heightened last November when the Pakistan Navy deployed the PNS Saif to Bangladesh. The vessel, a 15-year-old Chinese-built guided missile frigate weighing 3,000 tons, conducted a visit that was viewed as highly significant by regional observers.





This visit occurred against a backdrop of warming defence relations between Dhaka and Islamabad following the departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. During this period, the two nations held their first-ever "two-star level staff talks" between their respective navies. Indian officials anticipate that this defence cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh will continue to expand in the coming years.





Agencies







