



Iran has ridiculed US President Donald Trump after he amplified a social media post that described India and China as “hellholes” while demanding changes to America’s birth right citizenship laws, NDTV reported





The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai responded by sharing a video showcasing Maharashtra’s cultural and geographical richness, suggesting that a visit could serve as a “cultural detox” for the American leader.





Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas 😏



Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna. pic.twitter.com/kkocLZ31XX — Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 23, 2026





In its post on X, the consulate remarked that “maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random Bakwaas,” adding, “Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna.”





The controversy began when Trump reposted a podcast by conservative commentator Michael Savage, who launched a racist tirade against India, China and other nations. Savage alleged that immigrants from these countries exploit US birth right citizenship laws by arriving late in pregnancy to “drop a baby in the ninth month,” thereby producing “instant” American citizens.





He went further, describing Indian and Chinese immigrants as “gangsters with laptops” who had “stepped on our flag.” Trump’s decision to share both the transcript and video of these remarks was widely interpreted as an endorsement of Savage’s derogatory views.





India reacted sharply, condemning the remarks as “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste.” Without directly naming Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that such comments did not reflect the reality of the India–US relationship, which has long been built on mutual respect and shared interests.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the remarks were not representative of the bilateral ties and noted that the US Embassy had issued a statement in response.





In an effort to contain the fallout, the US Embassy in New Delhi later clarified Trump’s position. Christopher Elms, its spokesperson, relayed that Trump considers India a “great” country and spoke warmly of his personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “good friend of mine at the top.”





This attempt at reassurance was seen as a damage-control measure following the backlash in India and among the Indian diaspora.





NDTV







