



Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Integrated Electrical Test Campaign, marking Phase 3 of the pre-launch testing sequence for its Vikram-1 rocket.





This campaign is a critical step in validating the electrical systems of the launch vehicle, ensuring that all subsystems function seamlessly together under simulated launch conditions. It represents one of the final hurdles before the rocket moves closer to its maiden flight.





The Integrated Electrical Test Campaign is designed to rigorously assess the rocket’s avionics, wiring, and system integration. By simulating the stresses and operational demands of an actual launch, engineers can confirm that the rocket’s electrical architecture is robust and reliable.





This phase follows earlier mechanical and subsystem tests, building confidence in the overall readiness of Vikram-1 for space missions.





Skyroot Aerospace has been steadily advancing through its pre-launch roadmap, with each phase of testing bringing the Vikram-1 closer to operational deployment. The rocket is intended to serve as a versatile small satellite launch vehicle, catering to the growing demand for cost-effective access to space. Its modular design and indigenous development highlight India’s expanding private space sector capabilities.





The successful completion of Phase 3 underscores Skyroot’s commitment to precision engineering and systematic validation. It also demonstrates the maturity of India’s private aerospace ecosystem, which is increasingly complementing the efforts of ISRO in expanding the nation’s space footprint.





With this milestone, Skyroot Aerospace is now poised to progress towards final integration and launch readiness activities, marking a new chapter in India’s commercial spaceflight journey.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







