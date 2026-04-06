



Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has firmly rejected claims that Pakistan is mediating between Tehran and Washington in the ongoing West Asia conflict.





Speaking in an interview with ANI, he stated that such assertions were “not true” and were instead aimed at influencing global oil prices rather than reflecting genuine diplomatic efforts.





He emphasised that Pakistan had “no role” in facilitating dialogue and accused those spreading the narrative of using the idea of talks as a tool to manipulate markets without any serious intention of negotiation.





Ilahi explained that the supposed conversations attributed to Pakistan were fabricated, noting that they were presented as dialogue initiatives but lacked sincerity. He argued that the claims were designed to create the impression of diplomatic engagement while serving economic interests.





He stressed that Iran had not engaged in such talks through Islamabad and dismissed the notion of Pakistan acting as a mediator.





When asked about India’s potential role in peace efforts, Ilahi responded positively, saying that all countries, including India, could contribute constructively to ending the conflict.





He underlined the importance of collective international action to stop the war and resolve the crisis, suggesting that India, alongside other nations, could play a meaningful part in promoting peace.





On the question of how long the conflict might last, Ilahi said its duration depended on the United States and Israel, whom he accused of initiating hostilities against Iran on 28 February.





He alleged that their attacks had deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, residential areas, and other vital facilities, resulting in widespread destruction and civilian casualties. He insisted that the war could end if those countries ceased their aggression.





Ilahi, who is currently in Patna to attend a condolence event for the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, reiterated that Iran did not seek conflict.





He described the war as unjust and imposed upon Iran, stressing that Tehran wanted it to stop immediately. He highlighted the suffering of civilians across multiple countries and urged global leaders to intervene by pressuring the initiators of the war to halt their actions.





He further expressed hope that the conflict would eventually come to an end, though he refrained from offering a specific timeline. He underscored that Iran’s position had consistently been against war, but that it had been forced into retaliation following the joint US‑Israel strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





In response, Tehran targeted US and Israeli assets across Gulf countries, disrupting waterways and destabilising international energy markets, which in turn affected global economic stability.





ANI







