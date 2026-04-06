



India has taken a significant step towards deploying its first indigenous stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle, known as Ghatak. On 27 March, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, a category under which UCAVs fall, for the Indian Air Force.





The council sanctioned the procurement of four squadrons of indigenous stealth combat drones, with reports indicating that the total number could range between 60 and 80 units.





The Ghatak drone, which bears a striking resemblance to the American B‑2 Spirit stealth bomber, has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





It forms part of India’s long‑term Vision 2047 roadmap, intended to strengthen capabilities for deep strike missions, suppression of enemy air defences, and coordinated operations alongside fighter aircraft such as the TEJAS.





The program was previously known as AURA, or Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft, and represents India’s determined effort to develop a next‑generation stealth combat drone indigenously. The UCAV is a 13‑tonne class jet‑powered pilotless aircraft. Its outer shell is expected to comprise 80 to 90 per cent carbon‑fibre prepreg composites, a design choice that enhances its radar‑evading properties.





The aircraft is powered by the domestically developed dry Kaveri engine and is built with a low‑observability design, enabling it to operate effectively in contested airspace while minimising detection. Unlike conventional fighter jets, Ghatak employs a tailless flying‑wing configuration, a shape specifically chosen to reduce its radar signature and help it remain hidden from enemy surveillance systems.





The indigenous UCAV is designed to carry a payload of up to 1.5 tons of armaments, which will be stored in internal weapon bays to preserve its stealth profile. This capability ensures that the aircraft can deliver precision strikes while maintaining its low‑visibility advantage, making it a formidable addition to India’s aerial combat arsenal.





Ghatak UCAV will incorporate an indigenous miniaturised Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar with Low‑Probability‑of‑Intercept (LPI) technology, a critical step in enhancing stealth and survivability against advanced adversary air defence systems. This radar will allow the UCAV to detect and track targets while minimising the risk of its emissions being picked up by hostile sensors.





Agencies







