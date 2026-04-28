



Oil tanker HELGA has been moored at one of Iraq’s southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil. This marks the second vessel to arrive since the Strait of Hormuz was closed on 24 April 2026, underscoring the disruption to global energy flows caused by the ongoing conflict.





Iran has now offered to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without linking the move to its nuclear program. Two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal confirmed this development on Monday, 27 April. The plan also calls for the United States to lift its blockade of Iran, forming part of the wider negotiations. These officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks.





The proposal was relayed to Washington through Pakistan. However, it is unlikely to gain the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has insisted that Iran’s atomic programme must be dismantled as part of any comprehensive deal.





He has tied the reopening of the strait to a permanent ceasefire that includes nuclear concessions. Speaking to Fox News Channel on Sunday, 26 April, Mr Trump declared, “We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us.” Axios was the first to report on Iran’s initiative.





Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday blamed the United States for the collapse of peace talks in Pakistan. He made the remarks after arriving in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.





Araghchi stated that “the U.S. approaches caused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to reach its goals because of the excessive demands.” He further emphasised that “safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is an important global issue,” highlighting the significance of the waterway as both sides continue to enforce rival blockades.





This latest proposal reflects Tehran’s attempt to separate the maritime crisis from nuclear negotiations, while Washington remains firm in its demand for a broader settlement. The impasse illustrates the deep divisions between the two sides, even as the global community watches closely for any breakthrough that could ease tensions and stabilise energy markets.





Agencies







