



The Indian Air Force has embarked on an ambitious indigenisation mission titled the ‘Super Sukhoi’ program, designed to overhaul the Sukhoi-30MKI fleet with cutting-edge, homegrown technology, as detailed in a report by IANS.





This initiative is a cornerstone of the nation’s drive towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ in military prowess, ensuring that the fighter jets possess a significant technological edge through the integration of indigenous components and launchers.





By focusing on the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which currently represents the largest segment of the IAF’s fighter strength, the program aims to systematically reduce long-standing reliance on Russian hardware.





This comprehensive project is being spearheaded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who are working together to replace foreign systems with Indian-made avionics, radars, and advanced warfare systems.





The overhaul is extensive, with specific plans to upgrade the engines, radar systems, and avionics of an initial batch of 84 aircraft. A primary objective of the initiative is the complete indigenisation of weaponry systems, encompassing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles.





While several domestic missiles are already being integrated into the service, the ultimate goal is for every single component—from the missiles themselves to the launchers that carry them—to be entirely indigenous.





A critical technical hurdle being addressed is the limitation of the original equipment manufacturer’s launchers and adapters.





Currently, these Russian-supplied components have restricted payload capacities and require a specific, separate launcher for every different weapon type. This creates significant logistical bottlenecks for ground crews and pilots when preparing for diverse mission profiles.





To solve this, the IAF is developing a revolutionary "common launcher" system. This indigenous technology will allow for the seamless deployment of various missile types without the need to physically swap out the launcher hardware. Such an advancement will drastically improve the operational flexibility and turnaround time of the aircraft during active combat scenarios.





The roadmap for the project is strictly aligned with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, pushing for the development of next-generation, air-dropped precision-guided munitions.





These new air-to-ground missiles represent the future of India’s strike capabilities. Enhancing the Sukhoi fleet is particularly vital because it remains the only fighter jet in the IAF inventory capable of carrying and launching the lethal BrahMos missile.





Historically, India procured 272 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft from Russia. While the first 50 units arrived as fully built jets, the remaining 222 have been manufactured locally by HAL under a licensing agreement since the year 2000.





Because the Su-30 can carry such a massive payload of bombs and missiles, maintaining and upgrading this fleet with domestic technology is considered essential for India's long-term strategic autonomy.





IANS







