



India’s Suryastra multi-calibre rocket launcher system has successfully cleared pre-contract trials, demonstrating exceptional accuracy with a circular error probable (CEP) of less than 5 metres.





Developed by Pune-based NIBE Limited in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, the system draws on the proven PULS architecture.





Suryastra boasts impressive versatility, capable of firing 122mm, 306mm, and 370mm rockets, as well as SkyStriker loitering munitions.





Its operational range extends up to 300 km, providing significant standoff capability for precision strikes.





A ₹293 crore contract has already been signed, underscoring the urgency and confidence in the system’s readiness.





The first units have been delivered for validation trials, marking a swift progression from development to operational testing.





In strategic terms, Suryastra serves as an interim counter to Pakistan’s Fatah-II guided rockets, offering India a timely capability to neutralise such threats.





It effectively bridges the gap until the longer-range Pinaka-ER variant enters full service, ensuring continuity in India’s rocket artillery modernisation.





This development highlights India’s growing emphasis on indigenous manufacturing partnerships with proven foreign technologies, enhancing its multi-domain firepower.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







