



The U.S. Army has unveiled the first look at the MV-75A Cheyenne-II tiltrotor in its special operations configuration, designed for the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers.





The baseline MV-75A already incorporates features that simplify conversion for special operations use, and the new rendering highlights the specific adaptations for this role.





Army Colonel Roger Waleski, head of U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command, presented the rendering at the Army Aviation Association of America’s 2026 Warfighting Summit. Earlier, the Army confirmed Cheyenne II as the tiltrotor’s official nickname and provided updates on the program.





The baseline MV-75A remains in development, with no clear timeline for its first flight. The Army has previously indicated plans to replace around half of the 160th’s MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with MV-75s, though this remains uncertain.





The special operations variant differs most notably in its nose configuration. It features a nose-mounted radar and sensor turret, as well as an in-flight refuelling probe extending from the right side. The radar is expected to be the AN/APQ-187 Silent Knight, a terrain-following and terrain-avoidance system already standard across U.S. special operations aircraft, including MH-60Ms, MH-47Gs, CV-22 Ospreys, and MC-130Js.





Alongside this, the rendering shows a fixed forward-facing aperture, likely part of a Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System (DVEPS), which uses cameras, LIDAR, and terrain databases to aid navigation in dust, snow, fog, and other obscurants.





Together, the Silent Knight radar and DVEPS will enable long-range, low-altitude nap-of-the-earth flight profiles in poor weather and at night, a hallmark of Night Stalker operations. The rendering also depicts numerous antennas and external fittings, similar to those seen on the 160th’s helicopters.





While defensive systems are not visible, they are expected to be integrated, with operational security likely dictating their omission from public imagery. The aircraft will almost certainly be equipped with advanced countermeasures, communications gear, and self-protection systems tailored to special operations missions.





Past Bell renderings have hinted at armament, sensors, and communication capabilities for the baseline MV-75A, some of which may also feature in the special operations variant. In-flight refuelling capability could extend to non-special operations versions as well. Beyond these adaptations, the MV-75 promises significant improvements in range and speed over the MH-60M, offering the Night Stalkers enhanced operational reach.





Colonel Waleski emphasised his enthusiasm for the platform, noting its speed, payload, and range, but highlighting the importance of its modular open system architecture. This approach allows rapid integration of new capabilities while maintaining data rights, enabling cheaper and faster adaptation to evolving operational needs. The Army has already taken steps to ease conversion from baseline to special operations configurations, underscoring the aircraft’s growth potential.





The timeline for fielding remains uncertain. In January, the Army aimed to accelerate the programme, with hopes of delivering operational units by next year, far ahead of the original 2031 target. However, officials have declined to commit to firm dates for first flight or fielding, stressing that progress depends on resources and engineering capacity.





Despite this, the Army remains committed to the MV-75A, viewing it as vital for future high-end conflicts, particularly across the Pacific against China. Waleski’s remarks underline the eagerness of the special operations aviation community to receive the Cheyenne II.





This unveiling marks the first public glimpse of what is set to become a major addition to the Night Stalkers’ fleet, combining advanced sensors, refuelling capability, and modular adaptability with the speed and range of a tiltrotor platform.





Agencies







