



The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to induct the ultra-modern Airbus H160 helicopter into its aviation fleet, with delivery scheduled for January 2027. Built by Airbus Helicopters, the French aerospace giant, the H160 remains a rare presence in Indian skies, with only five to six units currently operational across the country.





Officials from the aviation department have described the helicopter as a highly advanced platform, capable of all-weather operations and night flying, while also being noted for its “noise-free” performance.





The H160 is powered by jet engines and incorporates a fully voice-controlled cabin, advanced avionics, and a distinctive biplane stabiliser that enhances safety. With a top speed of 175 knots, approximately 325 kilometres per hour, and a range of 890 kilometres, the helicopter can comfortably operate at altitudes of up to 20,000 feet.





Its interior has been designed with both luxury and efficiency in mind, offering a spacious cabin that accommodates eight passengers.





The decision to acquire the H160 follows rising maintenance costs associated with the state’s current Eurocopter EC 155, which has been in service for 13 years. Sources have indicated that the ageing fleet prompted the move towards a more modern and cost-efficient platform.





The new helicopter is expected to be inducted into the state’s VIP fleet, marking a significant upgrade in capability and comfort for government aviation operations.





Agencies







