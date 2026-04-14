



ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies, a Chennai-based drone manufacturer, has delivered more than 500 of its Ajeet series drones to the Indian Army over the past three months, reported Hindus Business Line.





This marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to provide indigenous unmanned aerial systems tailored for defence applications.





The deployment follows the successful completion of certification processes and testing conducted by the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate. This clearance underscores the reliability and operational readiness of the Ajeet series for frontline use.





Sai Pattabiram, Founder and Managing Director of ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies, emphasised the importance of cyber-secure unmanned systems in modern warfare. He noted that with the increasing weaponisation of drones, safeguarding operations against electronic warfare threats is critical.





The company’s focus has been on building platforms that are not only high-performing but also resilient, secure, and trusted for deployment in contested, EW-saturated environments.





Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the Ajeet series offers intuitive controls and operational ease comparable to leading global platforms. This ensures that frontline personnel can deploy them effectively across a wide range of mission scenarios.





The drones are engineered to meet evolving defence needs, combining robust cybersecurity architecture with high-performance capabilities, making them well-suited for modern battlefield requirements.





The company statement highlighted that these drones represent a blend of indigenous innovation and advanced engineering, aimed at strengthening India’s defence capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign systems.





Business Line







