



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a firm directive that enriched uranium must not leave the country, directly rejecting US President Donald Trump’s central demand in ongoing peace negotiations.





This hardened stance was reported by Reuters, citing two senior Iranian sources, and marks a significant escalation in the diplomatic impasse between Tehran and Washington.





Trump had previously assured Israel that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the critical material for nuclear weapons, would be fully extracted from Iranian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has echoed this demand, insisting that hostilities cannot end until uranium is removed, Iran ceases support for regional militias, and its ballistic missile program is dismantled.





However, Tehran’s leadership has drawn a red line, declaring that the uranium will remain under domestic control. Iranian officials argue that exporting the stockpile would gravely undermine national security, leaving the country exposed to future military aggression from the US and Israel.





Under Iran’s constitutional framework, the Supreme Leader holds ultimate authority over such strategic decisions.





This deadlock comes amid a fragile truce that began on 8 April, following US-Israeli strikes on 28 February and subsequent Iranian retaliation against Gulf states hosting American forces. The ceasefire has not yielded meaningful diplomatic progress, with talks complicated by a US naval blockade restricting Iranian trade and Tehran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.





Pakistan has stepped in as mediator, but mistrust remains high. Iranian negotiators suspect Washington is using the lull as a tactical ploy before resuming bombardments. Chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that “obvious and hidden moves by the enemy” suggest preparations for renewed offensives.





President Trump has reinforced these fears by declaring that the US is fully prepared to strike again if Iran refuses a comprehensive peace treaty, though he hinted at a short grace period to “get the right answers.” Despite minor progress in bridging differences, fundamental disputes persist over Iran’s nuclear program.





Tehran demands recognition of its sovereign right to enrichment and insists on binding guarantees against future military action before discussing technical nuclear details. Iranian officials continue to deny any intention of building nuclear weapons, framing their enrichment activities as essential for medical production and research reactors.





Before the war escalated, Tehran had shown conditional willingness to export half of its uranium enriched to 60 per cent, far above civilian requirements. That flexibility evaporated after Trump’s repeated threats of devastating strikes.





Israeli officials now admit uncertainty over whether Trump will authorise new US attacks or allow Israel to resume operations independently.





Tehran has vowed massive retaliation if its territory is breached. Still, Iranian insiders suggest compromise formulas exist, such as diluting uranium under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision.





IAEA audits in June 2025 recorded Iran holding 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent before US-Israeli strikes damaged its facilities. The surviving stockpile remains unclear, but Director General Rafael Grossi reported in March that over 200 kg is stored in fortified tunnels at Isfahan, with additional quantities at Natanz.





Iran maintains that some highly enriched uranium is vital for domestic medical needs and to fuel a specialised research reactor in Tehran, which typically operates on uranium enriched to around 20 per cent.





The situation underscores a profound clash of strategic visions. Washington and Jerusalem demand complete removal of uranium, while Tehran insists on retaining control as a matter of sovereignty and security. The fragile truce hangs in the balance, with both sides preparing for possible escalation even as faint diplomatic avenues remain open.





ANI







