



India’s Defence Ministry has signed a ₹1,400 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad, to supply five advanced ground-based mobile electronic systems (GBMES) to the Indian Army.





The deal, inked in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscores India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The agreement comes at a time of heightened global tensions, particularly in West Asia, where regional instability has underscored the importance of robust electronic warfare and surveillance capabilities.





The systems, classified under the ‘Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’ category, will feature at least 72% indigenous content, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





BEL, a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, will deliver five GBMES units designed to modernise Army formations. These systems are networked intelligence warfare platforms capable of detecting, classifying, and locating various types of radars.





They also intercept and analyse communication signals, thereby enhancing situational awareness and strengthening India’s air defence capabilities. Developed by the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, and manufactured by BEL, the GBMES represents a significant leap in indigenous electronic warfare technology.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the systems will modernise Army units and simultaneously strengthen India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. This dual impact reflects the government’s broader vision of combining operational readiness with industrial empowerment.





By mandating high indigenous content, the contract ensures that critical capabilities are sustained within the country, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and boosting the role of Indian industry in defence production.





The deal also carries economic significance. BEL’s shares registered a modest rise following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s expanding role in India’s defence sector.





The project is expected to generate employment opportunities across the supply chain, particularly benefiting the MSME sector engaged in component manufacturing. Such contracts not only enhance military capability but also stimulate industrial growth and technological innovation.





Strategically, the GBMES systems will provide the Indian Army with enhanced electronic warfare tools at a time when adversaries are increasingly deploying sophisticated radar and communication technologies.





By improving detection and interception capabilities, the systems will strengthen India’s defensive posture and provide a technological edge in contested environments. Their deployment will be crucial in safeguarding critical assets and ensuring battlefield dominance in electronic warfare domains.





This contract is part of a broader pattern of defence modernisation, where India is investing heavily in indigenous systems ranging from missile platforms to electronic warfare suites. The emphasis on indigenous design and manufacture reflects a deliberate policy shift towards reducing import dependence and building a resilient domestic defence ecosystem.





Agencies







