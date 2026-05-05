



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the establishment of a major defence arms manufacturing plant by the Adani Group in Kolaras, situated within his Guna parliamentary constituency.





The project, valued at ₹2,500 crore, represents a significant investment in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial landscape and is expected to generate around 2,000 direct jobs.





The announcement was made during Scindia’s visit to the Shivpuri-Kolaras area, where he emphasised that the facility would be operational within two months.





The plant will be strategically located near the junction of the Kota Highway and the Mumbai-Gwalior Highway, approximately 70 kilometres from Guna. This positioning is intended to address the long-standing demand for industrial development in the region, which has traditionally been known for agriculture and tomato production.





Scindia highlighted that the defence equipment manufactured at the facility would play a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s border security. He underlined that the project would not only contribute to national defence but also transform Kolaras into an important hub for India’s defence capabilities.





The minister remarked that the initiative marks a turning point for Kolaras, which will now emerge as a centre of defence strength, complementing its agricultural identity. The announcement reflects both industrial expansion and strategic intent, positioning the region as a key contributor to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Additional context underscores that this development aligns with India’s broader push under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Adani Group’s investment is part of a wider trend of private sector participation in defence production, complementing government efforts to reduce dependence on imports and build indigenous capacity.





The plant is expected to produce advanced defence equipment, potentially including small arms, ammunition, and specialised systems, thereby enhancing India’s operational readiness along its borders.





This project also carries political significance, as it was announced in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2026. Scindia’s emphasis on job creation and industrial growth resonates with local aspirations, while the strategic nature of the plant reinforces national priorities.





PTI







