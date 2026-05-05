







Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) provided emergency assistance to the Indian vessel MV Gautam after a distress call from Mumbai, rescuing six Indian crew members and one Indonesian national in the Arabian Sea.





The operation involved dispatching PMSA ship Kashmir, which delivered food, medical aid, and technical support to stabilise the vessel.





The incident occurred when MV Gautam, an offshore tug and supply vessel en route from Oman to India, suffered a technical fault mid-voyage. The Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai immediately contacted Pakistani authorities, requesting urgent help.





Responding swiftly, the Pakistan Navy launched a humanitarian rescue mission with the PMSA, underscoring the importance of maritime cooperation in the region despite tense bilateral relations.





Security sources confirmed that the stranded crew received emergency supplies including food, medical assistance, and technical aid to address the vessel’s malfunction. The crew’s condition was reported stable, and efforts to assist the vessel’s onward journey or arrange repairs are continuing. No injuries or casualties were reported during the operation.





The PMSA ship Kashmir was specifically dispatched to the site, highlighting Pakistan’s readiness to respond to maritime emergencies. Officials noted that the rescue reflects Pakistan’s commitment to international maritime responsibilities and humanitarian obligations, regardless of nationality.





The Arabian Sea, being a vital shipping route connecting South Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa, often requires cross-border coordination to ensure vessel safety and uninterrupted trade.





This rescue follows another operation last month when the Pakistan Navy successfully evacuated 18 crew members, including foreign nationals from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia, after a merchant vessel issued a distress call in the Arabian Sea. That mission involved firefighting, medical aid, and damage assessment, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing role in regional maritime safety.





The latest assistance has drawn attention given the strained relations between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack last year. Yet, the successful coordination between Mumbai’s rescue centre and Pakistani maritime authorities demonstrates that humanitarian priorities can transcend political differences when lives at sea are at risk.





Observers note that such operations are crucial in maintaining stability in regional waters, especially amid heightened tensions in the nearby Strait of Hormuz, where shipping disruptions have already impacted global energy flows.





The Pakistan Navy’s rapid response capability, showcased in this incident, reinforces its preparedness to handle emergencies involving commercial and civilian vessels operating in the Arabian Sea.





PTI







