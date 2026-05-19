



Sweden has formally joined India’s Shukrayaan mission to Venus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sweden, with the Swedish Institute of Space Physics contributing the Venusian Neutrals Analyser (VNA) instrument.





This collaboration strengthens Indo‑Swedish scientific ties and enhances the mission’s ability to study Venus’ atmosphere and its interaction with solar winds.





India’s ambitious Shukrayaan mission to Venus has gained a significant international boost with Sweden’s formal participation.





The agreement was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Swedish National Space Agency during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high‑level diplomatic visit to Sweden.





This Memorandum of Understanding marks a major expansion of scientific cooperation between the two nations in planetary exploration, building upon earlier discussions that had already hinted at Sweden’s involvement.





As part of the mission, Sweden’s Swedish Institute of Space Physics will develop the Venusian Neutrals Analyser, a specialised scientific instrument that will fly aboard India’s Venus orbiter.





The VNA is designed to study the interaction between charged particles emitted by the Sun and the atmosphere of Venus. This is one of the most scientifically intriguing aspects of the planet, as it helps explain how solar winds strip away atmospheric particles over time.





Understanding this process is critical to explaining why Venus, despite being similar in size to Earth, evolved into a scorching planet with surface temperatures hot enough to melt lead.





The VNA will allow researchers to observe energetic neutral atoms and plasma interactions around Venus, providing fresh insights into atmospheric escape processes and the planet’s space environment.





Scientists are particularly interested in how these processes contributed to Venus’ transformation into an extreme greenhouse world, and whether the planet once possessed conditions suitable for liquid water. The instrument’s data will be vital in piecing together the history of Venus’ climate evolution.





India’s Shukrayaan mission is expected to be the country’s first dedicated mission to Venus and one of ISRO’s most complex planetary exploration projects after the success of Chandrayaan‑3 and the Mars Orbiter Mission.





The mission aims to study Venus’ dense atmosphere, volcanic surface, weather systems and mysterious super‑rotating clouds. It will also investigate whether Venus once had habitable conditions before evolving into its current hostile state.





The mission is scheduled for launch no earlier than March 2028, with a suite of nineteen payloads planned, reflecting its ambitious scope.





The collaboration with Sweden highlights how ISRO’s deep‑space missions are increasingly attracting international scientific partnerships. Global participation allows planetary missions to carry more specialised instruments, thereby improving scientific returns while simultaneously strengthening diplomatic and technological ties.





During the bilateral summit in Gothenburg, India and Sweden elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, with both governments committing to enhanced cooperation in space and geospatial technologies.





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasised that “Sweden is proud to be on our way to Venus, together with India,” placing the agreement in the historical context of Indo‑Swedish space cooperation dating back to the 1980s.





This partnership also sits within a broader technology agenda agreed at the summit, including the Sweden‑India Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor and the establishment of an India‑Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre.





These initiatives aim to anchor research linkages between academic institutions in both countries, further strengthening bilateral ties.





The collaboration on Shukrayaan therefore represents not only a scientific milestone but also a diplomatic achievement, underscoring India’s growing role as a leading space nation and Sweden’s commitment to advancing planetary science.





Agencies







