



Agnikul Cosmos has achieved a historic milestone by successfully test‑firing four semi‑cryogenic rocket engines simultaneously in a cluster, marking India’s first such test and a major step toward orbital launch capability.





This breakthrough demonstrates reliable synchronisation of multiple 3D‑printed engines, paving the way for the Agnibaan rocket to deliver small satellites quickly and affordably.





Chennai‑based Agnikul Cosmos announced that it had fired four semi‑cryogenic rocket engines together for the first time, a feat that represents a critical advance in India’s private space sector. Each of the engines was 3D‑printed as a single piece of hardware at the company’s Rocket Factory‑1, eliminating assembly joints that traditionally pose risks of leakage and structural weakness.





The engines use a special fuel that is easier to handle than conventional propellants, and they are powered by electric motor‑driven pumps. The test required careful calibration of eight pumps, eight motors, and eight speed‑control algorithms to ensure uniform start-up, steady operation, and shutdown across the system.





The importance of this achievement lies in the fact that rocket engines are the most critical part of any launch vehicle. In real flight conditions, multiple engines must work in perfect synchrony, and even minor mismatches in thrust or timing can cause catastrophic failure.





By demonstrating that four engines can operate together reliably, Agnikul has validated its propulsion architecture and taken a decisive step toward building orbital‑class launch vehicles. This test builds upon earlier three‑engine cluster trials conducted in February 2026, extending the company’s progress in propulsion qualification.





The engines tested will power Agnikul’s Agnibaan rocket, a small launch vehicle designed to carry small satellites into orbit rapidly and at lower cost. The Agnibaan is positioned to meet the growing demand for satellite launches in communication, weather monitoring, and scientific research.





Flexible and low‑cost rockets such as this are increasingly vital as global satellite deployment accelerates. Agnikul’s approach, centred on additive manufacturing and modular design, allows rapid production cycles and scalability. The company has indicated that future clusters will likely expand non‑linearly, enabling heavier payloads and higher orbits.





Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and S R Chakravarthy at IIT-Madras, Agnikul has steadily built credibility through a series of firsts. It previously completed a sub‑orbital launch in 2024 and has since focused on propulsion development.





The company has raised significant funding, including a $26.7 million Series B in 2023, a $17 million Series C in 2025, and additional investment from Tamil Nadu’s TIDCO in 2026, bringing its valuation to around $500 million. Current discussions suggest Agnikul is seeking to raise between $50–75 million to expand production capabilities further, underscoring investor confidence in India’s private space sector.





This achievement also reflects the broader transformation of India’s space industry. While ISRO has earned global respect through missions such as Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan, government reforms since 2020 have encouraged private participation.





Institutions like INSPACe and IIT-Madras have provided support, enabling start-ups such as Agnikul and Skyroot to pioneer indigenous launch solutions. Agnikul’s success demonstrates how private innovation can complement ISRO’s achievements, diversify India’s launch capabilities, and strengthen its position in the global space economy.





The four‑engine cluster test is not only a technical milestone but also a symbolic one. It signals India’s readiness to embrace advanced propulsion technologies, leverage 3D printing for aerospace applications, and build a competitive private launch ecosystem. While challenges remain before orbital deployment, Agnikul has taken a confident step forward in establishing homegrown launch capability.





Agencies







