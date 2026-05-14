



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), recently visited the Godrej Aerospace manufacturing facilities at Vikhroli, Mumbai, where he reviewed advanced capabilities in aero engines, actuators, and space systems.





His visit underscored the importance of industry–military collaboration in strengthening indigenous aerospace technologies and advancing India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit’s visit to Godrej Aerospace was a significant engagement that highlighted the growing synergy between the Indian defence establishment and private industry.





At the Vikhroli facilities, he was taken through the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, which include precision engineering for aero engines, actuators, and space engine systems. These capabilities reflect Godrej Aerospace’s commitment to innovation, indigenisation, and technological excellence in support of India’s aerospace ambitions.





During the interaction, the Air Marshal emphasised the importance of fostering deeper collaboration between the armed forces and domestic industry. He appreciated Godrej Aerospace’s role in advancing indigenous technologies, noting that such efforts are vital for enhancing India’s self-reliance in critical aerospace systems.





His observations reinforced the strategic priority of aligning industrial capabilities with national defence requirements, thereby accelerating India’s journey towards becoming a global hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing.





The visit also showcased Godrej Aerospace’s contributions to space programmes, where the company has played a pivotal role in manufacturing components for launch vehicles and propulsion systems. Its expertise in high-precision engineering and advanced materials has positioned it as a trusted partner for both defence and space sectors.





The company’s ability to deliver complex modules such as turbine rotor blades, actuators, and space engine assemblies demonstrates its unique standing as one of the few private Indian firms capable of handling the entire spectrum of aero-engine modules.





Air Marshal Dixit’s engagement highlighted the broader national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, where indigenous industry is expected to take the lead in developing advanced aerospace technologies.





The interaction underscored the importance of reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and building a robust domestic ecosystem that can support India’s strategic needs. By encouraging partnerships between the armed forces and industry leaders like Godrej Aerospace, the visit reinforced the momentum towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Godrej Aerospace, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has consistently invested in cutting-edge technology and skill development to strengthen its role in the aerospace sector. Its facilities at Vikhroli are equipped to handle complex manufacturing processes, including high-temperature vacuum brazing and advanced machining, which are critical for producing components of aero-engines and space systems.





The company’s dedication to precision engineering and innovation aligns with India’s long-term strategic objectives in defence and aerospace.





The visit by Air Marshal Dixit serves as a reminder of the crucial role that private industry plays in supporting national defence priorities. It also reflects the growing recognition within the armed forces of the need to integrate industrial capabilities into the broader defence ecosystem.





Such engagements are instrumental in fostering trust, collaboration, and alignment between stakeholders, ultimately contributing to India’s emergence as a self-reliant and globally competitive aerospace power.





Agencies







