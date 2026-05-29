



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on Thursday in Moscow on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum.





The meeting underscored the depth of India-Russia engagement, with both sides reviewing ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy, and economic ties. Officials confirmed that the discussions reflected the broad spectrum of bilateral relations, which continue to be a cornerstone of India’s strategic outreach.





The Indian Embassy in Russia highlighted the meeting in a post on X, noting that Doval and Shoigu also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi. This engagement signals the importance both countries attach to multilateral platforms, particularly BRICS, as a forum for advancing collective security and economic cooperation among emerging powers.





During his address at the forum, Doval underlined the urgent need to reform international structures and institutions established after the Second World War in 1945. He argued that these frameworks must be adapted to respond effectively to contemporary security threats.





His emphasis was on ensuring broader representation of Global South countries, with full consideration of their interests and positions, reflecting India’s longstanding advocacy for a more equitable global order.





Doval also called for special attention to the situation in West Asia. He pointed to the primary importance of ensuring safe and uninterrupted shipping through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. These routes are vital for global trade and energy supplies, and disruptions in these regions have historically had far-reaching consequences for international stability.





In his remarks, Doval reiterated that there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism. He stressed that responsible states are obliged to weigh their positions carefully and decide whether to support sponsors of terrorism or to counter them with decisive actions. His statement was a clear reflection of India’s consistent position on cross-border terrorism and the need for uncompromising global action against terror networks.





The context of his remarks was sharpened by the memory of the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings and left 26 people dead.





This tragic incident underscored the continuing threat posed by terror outfits operating from across the border and reinforced India’s call for global solidarity in countering such groups.





Doval’s participation in the Moscow forum, which was held under the aegis of the Russian Security Council and included the 14th annual meeting of high representatives overseeing security matters, highlighted India’s active role in shaping international security dialogues.





His interventions combined India’s bilateral priorities with Russia and its broader vision for reforming global institutions, strengthening maritime security, and advancing a unified approach against terrorism.





The meeting with Shoigu and Doval’s strong statements at the forum demonstrate India’s dual-track diplomacy—deepening strategic partnerships with key powers while simultaneously advocating for systemic reforms to make global governance more representative and responsive.





His engagements in Moscow are expected to pave the way for further coordination at the BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi, where these themes will likely be carried forward.





ANI







