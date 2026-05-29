



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is exploring the establishment of a mega shipyard in Maharashtra, a move that would significantly expand India’s warship and submarine production capacity.





This initiative complements the state’s ambitious ₹4,150 Crores United Sadhav Integrated Maritime Complex in Palghar, designed to transform the coastal belt into a global shipbuilding and repair hub.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, India’s premier defence shipyard, is actively evaluating the construction of a large-scale shipyard in Maharashtra. The proposed facility is intended to boost the production of advanced warships and submarines, strengthening India’s maritime defence infrastructure and reducing reliance on foreign shipbuilders.





This expansion aligns with the country’s broader ambition to become one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations, while also supporting the Government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





The mega shipyard project is expected to cater not only to defence requirements but also to commercial shipbuilding, thereby diversifying MDL’s portfolio. Maharashtra has recently emerged as a major maritime investment hub, attracting large-scale projects in ports, shipyards, logistics, and marine services. The state government has signed multiple investment agreements worth thousands of crores, aiming to transform the Konkan coastline into a strategic maritime ecosystem.





Parallel to MDL’s plans, the Maharashtra government has announced the ₹4,150 crore United Sadhav Integrated Maritime Complex in Palghar district. Spread across nearly 600 acres near the upcoming Vadhvan deep-water port, the complex will include modern shipbuilding and repair facilities, dry docks, offshore marine services, and a green ship recycling centre.





The project is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities, strengthen the state’s blue economy, and position Maharashtra as a global maritime hub.





Officials have indicated that the first phase of the Palghar complex could begin within the next two years. Developers have sought long-term land allocation on a renewable 30-year lease, along with mega project status, infrastructure support, capital incentives, and skill development backing from the state government. The initiative is designed to combine industrial investment with employment generation, sustainable technology, and regional development.





The synergy between MDL’s proposed mega shipyard and the Palghar maritime complex could create a powerful shipbuilding corridor along Maharashtra’s coastline. Together, these projects would enhance India’s naval manufacturing capabilities, support exports, and contribute to the growth of the country’s blue economy. They also reflect a strategic push to integrate defence and commercial maritime industries, ensuring India’s competitiveness in global shipbuilding.





The expansion of shipbuilding infrastructure in Maharashtra is expected to have far-reaching implications. It will strengthen India’s naval readiness, provide a boost to indigenous defence manufacturing, and create a sustainable maritime ecosystem that supports both national security and economic growth. With MDL’s expertise and the state’s commitment to maritime development, Maharashtra is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s shipbuilding future.





Agencies







