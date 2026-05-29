



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised that there can be no double standards in the global fight against terrorism, urging responsible nations to make clear choices between supporting sponsors of terrorism or countering them with decisive action.





His remarks came during the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow, attended by national security chiefs and senior officials from several countries.





Addressing the gathering, Doval highlighted the need for special attention to the situation in West Asia. He stressed that ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, was essential for global stability.





His comments reflected India’s consistent position that maritime security and freedom of navigation are critical to international commerce and energy supplies.





The Moscow forum, hosted by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, focused on “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World.”





Discussions centred on evolving threats, the shifting balance of power, and the responsibilities of nations in safeguarding collective security. Doval’s intervention underscored India’s call for a unified and uncompromising approach to terrorism, rejecting selective or politically motivated responses.





The Indian Embassy in Russia, in a statement on X, reiterated Doval’s message that responsible nations must evaluate their choices carefully. It noted his insistence that the fight against terrorism required decisive action rather than rhetorical commitments. His remarks were seen as a pointed reminder of India’s longstanding concerns about cross-border terrorism and the need for global solidarity in tackling it.





On the sidelines of the forum, Doval held a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu. The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy, and economic ties, reflecting the breadth of India-Russia engagement. They also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi, signalling continued coordination between the two countries on multilateral platforms.





Doval is expected to hold further bilateral meetings with counterparts from other nations as the forum continues into Friday. These interactions are likely to cover regional security, counter-terrorism strategies, and mechanisms for enhancing cooperation in emerging domains such as cyber and energy security.





Earlier in the week, Doval had met US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio in New Delhi. Their talks focused on defence, security, and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative.





Both sides reaffirmed the high priority accorded to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the discussions reflected the growing convergence between India and the United States on strategic matters.





Doval’s back-to-back engagements with senior officials from Russia and the United States highlight India’s active role in shaping global security dialogues.





His strong stance against double standards in counter-terrorism resonates with India’s broader diplomatic efforts to build consensus on uncompromising action against terror networks, while simultaneously advancing defence and technology partnerships with major powers.





IANS







