



Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s four-day visit to Myanmar from 2–5 May 2026 marks a significant step in strengthening India–Myanmar defence ties, focusing on maritime cooperation, operational linkages, and capacity building.





The visit includes high-level meetings, naval command engagements, and symbolic gestures reaffirming the longstanding partnership despite regional challenges.





Admiral Tripathi’s program in Myanmar is structured to cover both strategic and operational dimensions of bilateral defence cooperation. He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Defence Minister General U Htun Aung, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces General Ye Win Oo, and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy Admiral Htein Win, alongside other senior officials.





These discussions are expected to review ongoing maritime cooperation and explore new areas for collaboration, particularly in maritime security, capability enhancement, and training.





The visit includes engagements at the Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command, and the First Fleet of the Myanmar Navy. Admiral Tripathi will also lay a wreath at the Fallen Heroes’ War Memorial, a symbolic gesture underscoring respect and solidarity between the two nations. These activities highlight India’s commitment to deepening operational-level linkages and reinforcing mutual trust.





India and Myanmar share a strong defence relationship rooted in geography and strategic initiatives. The two countries share a 1,643 km land border across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, making Myanmar a crucial gateway for India’s Act East Policy and wider Indo-Pacific strategy.





Defence cooperation is anchored by mechanisms such as regional border committee meetings, joint boundary working groups, and regular interactions between the three armed forces. Agreements like the 2017 MoU on maritime security and the 2019 defence cooperation pact have institutionalised this partnership, enabling joint activities such as the India–Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrols (IMCOR), hydrography surveys, and training exchanges.





The Myanmar Navy has consistently participated in Indian naval initiatives including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR, and the Admiral’s Cup.





These engagements reflect the depth of maritime cooperation and the shared commitment to regional stability. Admiral Tripathi’s visit reaffirms India’s role as a reliable partner in the Indian Ocean Region, while also signalling continuity in defence diplomacy despite Myanmar’s political instability, insurgency challenges in India’s Northeast, and China’s expanding influence in the region.





This visit is particularly significant as it is the first by an Indian Navy Chief to Myanmar in over six years, underscoring the importance India places on its neighbour in the evolving Indo-Pacific security architecture.





It aligns with India’s broader strategic vision under initiatives such as Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which emphasise maritime partnerships and collaborative engagement with the Global South.





By combining high-level talks, naval command visits, and symbolic gestures, Admiral Tripathi’s engagements in Myanmar strengthen the operational and strategic foundations of bilateral defence ties. The visit highlights India’s intent to balance regional dynamics, counter external pressures, and reinforce its position as a stabilising force in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







