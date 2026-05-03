



Adani Power is embarking on a strategic transformation by shifting its focus from thermal energy to nuclear power. The company has begun acquiring land and restructuring its business to align with new government policies that encourage private participation in the nuclear sector.





This marks a significant departure from its traditional thermal operations, requiring substantial investment and adaptation to new regulatory frameworks.





In February 2026, Adani Power incorporated Adani Atomic Energy Ltd, followed by the creation of its subsidiary Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Ltd in April 2026. These entities will oversee nuclear projects independently from the company’s existing thermal portfolio.





The strategy hinges on clearer government policies that open the nuclear sector to private firms, while the state retains control over safety and fuel supply. Adani Power is actively identifying potential sites and securing permits to accelerate deployment once regulations are finalised. This initiative supports India’s national target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.





The company’s market value stood at approximately ₹4.27–4.28 trillion in late April 2026, with a price-to-earnings ratio between 33 and 38, reflecting strong investor expectations for growth.





Adani Power’s nuclear ambitions place it in direct competition with NTPC, India’s largest power producer, which has set its sights on 30 GW of nuclear capacity.





Other major players such as Reliance Industries, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are also exploring nuclear opportunities, particularly in small modular reactors (SMRs). Adani Power is among six private firms showing interest in Bharat SMRs and has shortlisted several possible sites, underscoring the sector’s growing importance and the competition for capital, expertise, and regulatory approvals.





Adani Power’s financial turnaround since FY22 has bolstered confidence in its expansion plans. After suffering losses between FY14 and FY21, the company returned to profitability through rising demand, improved pricing, operational efficiency, and strategic acquisitions.





Its stock price has surged by about 102% over the past year and 67% in the last three months. Analysts largely maintain a ‘BUY’ rating, with target prices ranging between ₹180 and ₹218, though some caution against overvaluation following recent gains. The P/E ratio of 33–38 reflects optimism, but nuclear investments introduce new complexities to valuation.





The nuclear venture will demand massive capital expenditure. Adani Power plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in FY27 and over ₹33,000 crore in FY28. While the group’s overall debt-to-equity ratio improved to 1.12 by September 2024, and Adani Power reduced its own ratio from 4 in FY21 to 0.7 in H1FY25, financing nuclear projects will stretch resources.





Past delays in thermal projects, such as the Mahan plant hindered by supply chain and labour challenges, highlight execution risks that could be magnified in the nuclear sector. Regulatory clarity remains crucial, and governance concerns, including allegations raised by Hindenburg Research, may weigh on investor confidence in these long-term ventures.





Recent financial results add nuance to the outlook. In Q4 FY26, Adani Power reported higher profits largely due to reduced taxes, but operating performance was weaker, with flat revenues and slightly lower EBITDA margins.





Earnings per share estimates fell by 11% around April 2026, suggesting potential challenges or recalibrated growth expectations.





Despite this, analysts remain broadly positive, citing expanding capacity and operational improvements as drivers of future growth. Investor sentiment, reflected in the company’s P/E ratio of about 33.86, anticipates strong momentum, though the long gestation periods of nuclear projects may temper short- to medium-term returns.





Adani Power’s pivot to nuclear energy represents both ambition and risk. The company is positioning itself as a key player in India’s nuclear future, competing with established giants and new entrants alike. Success will depend on regulatory clarity, execution capability, and sustained investor confidence.





The move underscores the broader transformation of India’s energy landscape, where nuclear power is set to play a central role in achieving long-term energy security and decarbonisation goals.





Agencies







