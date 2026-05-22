



Amnesty International has accused Pakistan of enabling systematic persecution of the Ahmadiyya community, highlighting unlawful restrictions, harassment, and violence, particularly during religious festivals. The organisation has urged Punjab’s government to repeal discriminatory laws and take immediate steps to protect Ahmadis’ fundamental rights.





Amnesty International has issued a strongly worded open letter to the Punjab provincial government, warning of escalating repression against Ahmadis in Pakistan, it also mentioned the systematic persecution of other minorities.





The organisation stated that Ahmadis continue to face harassment, arbitrary arrests, violence, and administrative discrimination, especially during major Islamic festivals.





It urged authorities to take immediate and preventive measures to safeguard the community’s rights to freedom of religion, peaceful assembly, and equality before the law.





The letter detailed incidents during Eid al-Fitr earlier this year, where Ahmadi congregations were banned in Gujranwala, police disrupted worship at six locations in Sialkot, worshippers were forcibly removed from a prayer site in Faisalabad, and several Ahmadi places of worship were sealed in Sargodha on 21 March 2026.





Amnesty described these actions as part of a broader pattern of state-backed intimidation. It cited findings from the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, noting that dozens of Ahmadis have faced arrests, detentions, and police harassment during Eid celebrations in recent years. In 2025, some Ahmadis were reportedly compelled to sign affidavits pledging not to perform Eid rituals.





The organisation also highlighted increasing attacks on Ahmadi graveyards, targeted killings, blasphemy accusations, and hate campaigns against Ahmadi professionals, including doctors, teachers, and lawyers.





These actions, Amnesty warned, have created a climate of fear that effectively excludes the community from public life. It further criticised authorities for obstructing Ahmadi marriage registrations since 2024, alleging that local administrations have refused to recognise community-issued marriage and divorce certificates.





Amnesty stressed that such practices violate both Pakistan’s Constitution and its international human rights obligations. It specifically called for the repeal or amendment of Sections 295 and 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which are frequently used to target Ahmadis. These provisions criminalise Ahmadi religious practices and have long been criticised by rights groups as tools of persecution.





The open letter was addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, urging her to take decisive action ahead of upcoming religious festivals such as Eid al-Adha. Amnesty noted that violence and harassment against Ahmadis tend to spike during these periods, with incidents growing in both volume and intensity.





The organisation emphasised that protecting Ahmadis’ rights is not only a constitutional duty but also essential to uphold Pakistan’s international commitments under treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.





The situation of Ahmadis in Pakistan has drawn increasing global concern. International watchdogs, including Human Rights Watch and the United Nations, have repeatedly criticised Pakistan for failing to protect the community. The persecution of Ahmadis has also been linked to broader issues of religious intolerance and extremism in the country, raising fears of further marginalisation and violence if reforms are not enacted.





Amnesty’s intervention underscores the urgent need for structural change. It has called on Pakistan’s leadership to dismantle discriminatory frameworks, ensure equal protection under the law, and foster an environment where Ahmadis can freely practise their faith without fear of reprisal. The letter serves as both a condemnation of current practices and a demand for accountability from the provincial and federal authorities.





ANI







