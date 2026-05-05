



An armed man was shot by the US Secret Service near the White House on Monday, prompting a brief lockdown of the complex.





The suspect fired at officers after being confronted and was struck in return fire, while a juvenile bystander was injured but is not in life-threatening condition. Authorities confirmed the suspect is alive and under hospital care, with investigations ongoing.





The US Secret Service confirmed that the incident occurred at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC, just over half a mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument.





Officers spotted a suspicious individual and observed what appeared to be the imprint of a firearm. When approached, the suspect fled briefly on foot, withdrew a gun, and fired in the direction of agents. Secret Service personnel returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was then transported to hospital. His condition has not yet been disclosed.





U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026





Deputy Director Matt Quinn explained that surveillance detection personnel identified the firearm print before engaging. He confirmed that a juvenile bystander was struck during the exchange but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.





The child is receiving treatment at a local hospital, and investigators believe the injury was caused by shots fired by the suspect.





The incident triggered a temporary lockdown of the White House, with journalists outside escorted into the press briefing room as a precaution. Security was tightened across the complex, and an all-clear was issued roughly fifteen minutes later. Despite the disruption, President Donald Trump continued hosting a scheduled event inside the White House without interruption.





Quinn noted that Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting, but stressed that the two events were not connected. When asked whether the suspect may have been targeting President Trump, Quinn declined to speculate, stating that investigations would determine motive and connections. He emphasised that the Secret Service maintains 24/7 patrols and surveillance around the complex.





The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC confirmed it is investigating the officer-involved shooting and urged the public to avoid the vicinity due to road closures and emergency response operations. Authorities stressed that the situation was quickly contained and there is no indication of a broader threat.





The incident comes just over a week after a major security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Cole Tomas Allen was arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate President Trump. Law enforcement in Washington has been on heightened alert since that attack, underscoring the tense security environment around the capital.





This latest confrontation highlights the vigilance of the Secret Service in detecting and neutralising threats near the nation’s most sensitive sites. Investigators are now working to establish the suspect’s identity, motive, and whether there are any links to recent threats against senior US leadership.





ANI







