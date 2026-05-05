



Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after an Iranian drone strike ignited a fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the UAE.





The Indian Embassy confirmed it is coordinating with local authorities to ensure medical care, while the UAE’s air defences intercepted multiple missiles and drones in a sharp escalation of regional hostilities.





The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi announced that three Indian nationals were injured in the attacks on Fujairah and have been transferred to hospital for treatment. Officials emphasised that they remain in close contact with UAE authorities to ensure the welfare and medical support of those affected.





The incident has raised concerns among the large Indian expatriate community in the Emirates, given the proximity of the attacks to critical energy infrastructure.





Authorities in Fujairah confirmed that the fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) following a drone strike originating from Iran. Civil defence teams were immediately deployed to contain the blaze.





The FOIZ is strategically significant as it serves as a major oil storage and export hub outside the Strait of Hormuz, designed to safeguard UAE’s energy exports during disruptions in the Gulf.





The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that its air defence systems successfully intercepted three cruise missiles over territorial waters, while a fourth missile fell into the sea. In addition, the country’s defence forces engaged 12 ballistic missiles and four drones launched from Iran, marking one of the most serious escalations since the April ceasefire.





Authorities issued alerts urging residents to comply with safety procedures and avoid circulating rumours, while schools and universities temporarily shifted to online learning.





The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the targeting of an ADNOC National Carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities.





The attacks have disrupted air traffic, with several flights diverted to Muscat, Oman, and inbound aircraft forced to circle over Saudi Arabia. Mobile alerts were issued in Dubai and Abu Dhabi warning of possible missile strikes.





International reactions were swift. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Iranian state media claims that a US warship had been struck near Jask, stating that none of its vessels were hit and that American forces continue to support Project Freedom, the naval blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM confirmed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and reported sinking several Iranian speedboats seen as threats to commercial shipping.





Iranian media offered conflicting narratives. The semi-official Tasnim agency warned that UAE interests could become targets if “unwise actions” were taken, while IRIB quoted sources claiming the incident was provoked by US military adventurism.





Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy issued maps claiming expanded control near the Strait of Hormuz, including Fujairah and Khorfakkan.





The attacks have rattled global energy markets. Brent crude surged to over $114 per barrel, reflecting fears of supply disruptions through the Gulf. Fujairah’s strategic role as a bypass to the Strait of Hormuz underscores the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure to drone and missile strikes.





This incident follows earlier attacks in March on Fujairah’s port facilities, highlighting the recurring threat to UAE’s oil export routes.





As the situation evolves, the UAE has reserved its right to respond, while the Indian Embassy continues to monitor the condition of the injured nationals. The broader conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel has now directly impacted Indian citizens, underscoring the global reach of the crisis.





ANI







