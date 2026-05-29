



Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles is scheduled to visit India next week to hold talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as part of the second Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.





This meeting will mark another significant step in the strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. The dialogue follows the inaugural edition held in Australia last October, reflecting the growing momentum in the India-Australia defence partnership.





Mr. Marles’ visit to India will take place after his participation in the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, one of the Indo-Pacific region’s most prominent defence and security forums organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).





At this forum, he will address regional maritime security issues during a plenary session on Asia’s maritime security challenges and hold meetings with several global and regional defence leaders. His presence at the Shangri-La Dialogue underscores Australia’s commitment to engaging with partners on shared challenges in a deteriorating strategic environment.





In a statement, the Australian Government confirmed that during his visit to India, Mr. Marles and Rajnath Singh are expected to review bilateral defence cooperation and discuss ways to further strengthen strategic and military ties.





This dialogue is expected to build upon the progress achieved during Rajnath Singh’s visit to Australia last year, which laid the foundation for deeper collaboration in defence and security matters.





Ahead of his visit, Mr. Marles emphasised the importance of the Shangri-La Dialogue as a platform to engage with partners on pressing regional security issues. He stated, “In a deteriorating strategic environment, the Shangri-La Dialogue provides an important forum to engage with partners on shared challenges.”





He further highlighted Australia’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence relationships to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





Mr. Marles also described Australia and India as “top-tier security partners,” underlining the strategic convergence between the two nations.





He expressed his anticipation of meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen the defence partnership, following the strong progress made during Singh’s visit to Australia last year. This reflects the shared vision of both countries to enhance defence cooperation and interoperability in the face of evolving regional challenges.





The upcoming dialogue is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including maritime security, defence industry collaboration, and operational cooperation.





Given the increasing complexity of the Indo-Pacific security environment, both nations are likely to reaffirm their commitment to working together as strategic partners.





The talks will also serve as a platform to review ongoing initiatives and explore new avenues for defence engagement, reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between India and Australia in 2020.





Agencies







