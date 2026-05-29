

The Shangri-La Dialogue opened in Singapore on 29 May 2026 against a backdrop of mounting uncertainty over the durability of US security commitments, Asia Times reported

Traditionally regarded as Asia’s premier defence forum, the annual summit is increasingly being seen not merely as a stage for superpower rhetoric but as a marketplace for strategic hedging among Indo-Pacific nations.





Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the three-day gathering arrives at a precarious moment. With cascading conflicts in the Middle East, intensifying great-power rivalry, and growing scepticism about Washington’s ability to sustain its global security umbrella, regional states are rewriting their defence strategies.





While formal speeches by defence chiefs will dominate the podium, the real currency of the forum lies in the private corridors and closed-door meetings.





Here, wary of Washington’s overstretched commitments, regional players are actively diversifying their security portfolios. The central anxiety is whether the US can simultaneously underwrite security in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.





The inconclusive fallout from the recent Iran conflict has sharpened doubts, leaving both allies and non-aligned states questioning the reliability of American guarantees. Analysts argue this credibility deficit is forcing a fundamental reassessment of traditional alliances.





Retired Bangladeshi brigadier Jaglul Ahmed observed that the current global architecture is failing to provide the ironclad reassurance allies demand. He suggested that the Indo-Pacific is being pushed toward a regional approach anchored in strategic autonomy rather than reliance on a single superpower.





Ahmed also noted that European perspectives are shifting. Delegates from Europe are expected to hedge their bets, viewing China as a necessary partner in securing maritime commerce, given Beijing’s diplomatic leverage over Tehran. For secondary powers, the objective is no longer about choosing sides but about managing exposure.





Indian defence analyst Nitin Gokhle, editor of Bharatshakti.in, remarked that this year’s dialogue will be defined by countries seeking to protect their positions amid volatility.





With ministerial absences from India and China, he expects the US to dominate the public stage, though the critical matchmaking will occur behind closed doors.





Particular attention will be paid to the bilateral itinerary of senior officials, including figures such as Pete Hegseth, though interpreting the quiet signals from private meetings will be complex.





Ironically, Southeast Asian diplomats are less concerned about China’s military expansion than about the erratic nature of US foreign policy. Washington routinely brands the Indo-Pacific as its primary theatre, yet its actions often contradict this claim.





Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of the China Global South Project, highlighted structural contradictions: the US insists the region is its top priority, yet it diverts resources from South Korea to stabilise the Middle East and wavers on hardware deliveries to Taiwan.





Furthermore, while Washington pays lip service to minilateral groupings like the Quad, an undercurrent of scepticism remains due to President Donald Trump’s historic indifference to multilateral frameworks.





This perceived inconsistency is accelerating a quiet revolution in regional arms procurement. Rather than waiting for delayed or politically conditioned American hardware, Southeast Asian nations are diversifying their arsenals.





The deployment of Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, with Indonesia and Vietnam poised to follow, alongside Hanoi’s recent defence procurement deals with South Korea, underscores this rapid pivot toward alternative partnerships.





This fluid landscape is also reshaping Beijing’s concerns. While China remains the focal point of Western rhetoric at the forum, Olander suggested its deepest strategic headache may actually be Japan.





There is rising anxiety in Beijing that Tokyo is moving aggressively to occupy the geopolitical vacuum left by an inconsistent US, positioning itself as the assertive anchor of a post-American security architecture in the Asia-Pacific.





Ultimately, the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue offers an early glimpse of a more fragmented region. Nations are discovering that in a world of unreliable superpowers, self-reliance and diversified partnerships are the only durable currencies.





Asia Times







