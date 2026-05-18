



AVNL has released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the procurement of UAV systems under the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program, signalling a major step in India’s drive towards indigenous defence capability.





The requirement is for 593 sets, with an ambitious target of achieving 80% indigenous content, underscoring the emphasis on self-reliance and domestic industrial participation in critical defence technologies.





The first system outlined in the EOI is a loitering munition designed for all-terrain operations. It is specified to operate up to 18,000 feet above mean sea level, giving it the ability to function effectively in high-altitude regions such as Ladakh and the North-East.





The munition is expected to have a range of 15 kilometres and an endurance of 45 minutes, enabling persistent surveillance and precision strike capability. Its warhead is configured for anti-tank roles, with a penetration capacity of 600mm rolled homogeneous armour (RHA), making it effective against modern armoured vehicles.





The system is designed with a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, ensuring high accuracy against designated targets. This combination of endurance, altitude capability, and precision lethality makes it a potent battlefield asset for both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The second system is an untethered surveillance drone, intended to provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support to mechanised formations. Such drones are expected to be lightweight, rapidly deployable, and capable of transmitting encrypted live feeds to command centres.





They will enhance situational awareness, detect enemy movements, and support targeting processes in contested environments. Untethered drones are particularly valuable for mobile operations, offering flexibility and adaptability across diverse terrains without the limitations of tethered systems.





The third system is a tethered drone, which serves a complementary role by providing persistent aerial surveillance over extended durations. Tethered drones are typically powered through a cable connection to a ground station, allowing them to remain airborne for hours or even days.





They are especially useful for static defence positions, forward operating bases, and convoy protection, where continuous monitoring is required. The tether also ensures secure data transmission and reduces the risk of electronic warfare interference, making them resilient in contested electromagnetic environments.





The scale of the requirement—593 sets—indicates the Indian Army’s intent to integrate these UAV systems widely across its armoured and mechanised formations.





This procurement will significantly enhance the Army’s ability to conduct network-centric operations, combining loitering munitions for precision strikes, untethered drones for mobile ISR, and tethered drones for persistent surveillance. Together, these systems will provide a layered and integrated UAV capability tailored to India’s operational needs.





The stipulation of 80% indigenous content reflects the government’s strong push under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and build a robust domestic defence industrial base.





This will likely involve collaboration between public sector undertakings such as AVNL and private industry players, as well as start-ups specialising in UAV technologies. The requirement also opens opportunities for Indian companies to innovate in areas such as secure communications, advanced sensors, propulsion systems, and warhead technologies.





The specifications of the loitering munition suggest a system comparable to global benchmarks such as the Israeli Harop or American Switchblade, but tailored for Indian operational environments. Its ability to penetrate 600mm RHA places it in the category of advanced anti-armour loitering munitions, while the endurance and altitude capability make it suitable for both plains and mountainous regions.





The untethered and tethered drones, meanwhile, reflect a balanced approach to UAV deployment, combining mobility with persistence.





This EOI marks a significant milestone in India’s UAV modernisation drive, aligning with broader trends in modern warfare where drones are increasingly central to both offensive and defensive operations.





By integrating loitering munitions and surveillance drones into the FRCV ecosystem, the Indian Army is preparing for a future battlefield characterised by autonomy, precision, and real-time situational awareness.





Army Tender







