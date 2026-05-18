



TATA Advanced Systems is preparing to roll out India’s first privately built military aircraft, the Airbus C295, from its Vadodara plant, marking a historic milestone in the country’s aerospace journey.





This rollout represents the first time a private-sector facility has produced a military aircraft in India, breaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s decades-long monopoly.





The program is part of a ₹21,935 crore deal under which 56 aircraft will be delivered to the Indian Air Force, with 40 of them built domestically and over 85% of the structural work carried out in India. The initiative is expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs, strengthen local suppliers, and position India as a credible player in global aerospace supply chains.





Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal AK Bharti, recently inspected the Vadodara facility to review the progress of the first made-in-India C295. Officials confirmed that the aircraft is ready for flight tests scheduled in June, ahead of its planned delivery to the Indian Air Force in September.





The inspection highlights the IAF’s emphasis on integrating indigenous platforms into its fleet to enhance operational readiness. This development underscores the strategic importance of the C295 programme in modernising India’s tactical airlift capability and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The C295 is set to replace the IAF’s ageing Avro-748 fleet, offering significant operational advantages. It is capable of short take-off and landing from unprepared strips, making it suitable for austere environments and forward bases.





The aircraft features a rear ramp for rapid loading and unloading, and can be configured for multiple roles including troop transport, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and surveillance. Its agility makes it particularly valuable for operations at high-altitude bases such as Daulat Beg Oldi, complementing heavy-lift platforms like the C-17 Globemaster-III. These capabilities are critical for border security, rapid deployment, and disaster relief missions, ensuring the IAF can respond swiftly to diverse operational scenarios.





The Vadodara facility itself represents a transformative step in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. By establishing the country’s first private-sector final assembly line for military aircraft, India is diversifying its industrial base and fostering advanced manufacturing capabilities.





The project is expected to accelerate the growth of India’s aerospace ecosystem, creating opportunities for local suppliers and enabling the country to participate more actively in global defence supply chains.





The success of this programme could serve as a template for future indigenous aircraft projects, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft stealth fighter, which remains under development.





Looking ahead, the C295 program offers both opportunities and challenges. If production continues ahead of schedule, India could accelerate its tactical airlift modernisation and even pursue export opportunities to friendly nations, leveraging its growing aerospace ecosystem.





However, delays or supply chain bottlenecks could slow delivery timelines, affecting operational planning and eroding momentum in private-sector defence manufacturing. The outcome of this programme will be closely watched, as it has the potential to redefine India’s approach to defence production and set the stage for greater private-sector participation in future projects.





The rollout of the first made-in-India C295 is therefore not just about replacing legacy aircraft but about reshaping India’s defence industrial landscape. It symbolises a new era of collaboration between private industry and the armed forces, enhancing India’s self-reliance while strengthening its operational capabilities.





The aircraft’s induction later this year will mark a turning point in India’s military aviation history, demonstrating the country’s ability to execute complex defence projects within tight timelines and with significant domestic participation.





Curated By IDN







