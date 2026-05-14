



The Base Repair Depot (BRD) of the Indian Air Force in Nashik has successfully completed the first indigenous overhaul of the MiG‑29K ejection seat for the Indian Navy, marking a major step in India’s self‑reliance drive and reducing dependence on Russian facilities, according to a report by TOI..





The seat was formally handed over on 13 May 2026 in the presence of senior IAF and Navy leadership.





The overhaul of the MiG‑29K ejection seat represents a significant achievement for the BRD Nashik, which has long been entrusted with the major overhaul of MiG‑29 and Su‑30MKI aircraft and their aggregates.





Over the years, the depot has developed deep technical expertise, robust repair capability and specialised infrastructure to support complex maintenance requirements of these frontline fleets. This accumulated experience was crucial in enabling the depot to undertake the complex task of overhauling the MiG‑29K ejection seat, a component vital to pilot safety.





Until now, the Indian Navy’s MiG‑29K ejection seats had to be sent to Russia for overhaul, creating logistical delays and reliance on external support.





By leveraging its extensive experience with the Su‑30MKI ejection seat, BRD Nashik successfully formulated the overhaul technology for the MiG‑29K seat. This process was rigorously evaluated and approved by the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), ensuring compliance with stringent safety and performance standards.





The formal handover of the overhauled seat to the Indian Navy took place at Nashik in the presence of Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding‑in‑Chief of Maintenance Command (IAF), and Vice Admiral Rahul Gokhale, Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command (IN). Their presence underscored the importance of this achievement in strengthening joint operational readiness and inter‑service cooperation.





This milestone reflects the Indian Air Force’s commitment to strengthening domestic maintenance capability and reducing dependence on external support. It also aligns with the broader national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which emphasises indigenous capability building across defence platforms.





The ability to overhaul such critical safety equipment domestically enhances operational autonomy, reduces turnaround times, and ensures that frontline naval aviation assets remain combat‑ready without external bottlenecks.





When asked whether such ejection seats would eventually be manufactured in India, an officer clarified that the current achievement was limited to the overhaul process. Future decisions regarding indigenous manufacturing of these seats would be taken by the respective offices in due course. Nonetheless, the successful overhaul sets a precedent for expanding indigenous capability in this domain.





The MiG‑29K, operated by the Indian Navy from aircraft carriers such as INS Vikramaditya, is a carrier‑borne multirole fighter central to naval aviation. Its ejection seat is a critical life‑saving system, designed to protect pilots during emergencies.





Ensuring the reliability of this system through indigenous overhaul not only strengthens pilot confidence but also enhances the Navy’s ability to sustain high‑tempo operations in the Indo‑Pacific theatre.





This achievement by BRD Nashik is therefore more than a technical success; it is a strategic step towards consolidating India’s defence sustainment ecosystem. By embedding advanced overhaul capabilities within the country, India is laying the foundation for long‑term resilience in its air combat and naval aviation assets.





TOI







