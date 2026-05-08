



India’s maritime nuclear deterrence is entering a decisive new phase with the induction of the INS Aridhaman, designated as the S4 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.





This marks a transition from regional strike capability to intercontinental deterrence, a transformation that fundamentally alters the strategic balance in Asia and beyond.





The submarine, while currently armed with the K-4 missile capable of striking targets up to 3,500 kilometres away, is being readied for the next leap in capability with the K-5 submarine-launched ballistic missile.





Testing of the K-5 missile, including preliminary “pop-up” launches and full-range trials, is expected to begin between late 2026 and early 2027. To accommodate this new class of weapon, the INS Aridhaman and the forthcoming S4* submarine have undergone significant physical modifications.





Unlike the earlier INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which displaced around 6,000 tons and were constrained by smaller hulls and launch bays, the S4 features a stretched 7,000-ton hull. This expanded design provides the depth and structural resilience required to house the larger three-stage ballistic missiles intended for intercontinental missions.





The K-5 missile represents a dramatic technological advance over its predecessor. While the K-4 is a two-stage, solid-fuelled missile designed for regional deterrence, the K-5 employs a three-stage solid-fuelled system that extends its range to an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 kilometres.





This places it firmly within the intercontinental ballistic missile category, effectively serving as the sea-based counterpart to India’s land-based Agni-V. The missile retains a payload capacity of around two tonnes, but the nose cone has been revolutionised with the integration of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV).





MIRV technology, successfully tested on land-based missiles under Mission Divyastra, is now being adapted for sea deployment. This allows a single missile to carry between four and six nuclear warheads, each capable of striking separate targets.





Such a capability is strategically transformative, as it enables India to overwhelm adversary missile defence systems by saturating them with multiple warheads from a single launch, thereby ensuring a credible second-strike capability.





The INS Aridhaman’s expanded architecture is tailored to complement these advanced weapons. By doubling the vertical launch system to eight large missile tubes, the submarine offers unprecedented tactical flexibility.





It can carry a mix of short-range K-15 missiles with a 750-kilometre range, intermediate-range K-4s, and long-range K-5s. This modular loadout allows the vessel to adapt to evolving defence requirements without requiring major structural refits, ensuring operational versatility across a spectrum of scenarios.





Strategically, equipping the S4 with the K-5 missile elevates India’s deterrence posture to a global level. Previously confined to deterring threats within Asia, India’s nuclear triad now extends its reach across continents.





The ability to launch intercontinental strikes while remaining submerged in secure patrol zones of the Indian Ocean ensures survivability and enhances the credibility of India’s deterrent. This progression underscores the maturation of India’s sea-based nuclear forces, moving from the proof-of-concept stage represented by the INS Arihant to a fully armed frontline combat platform in the INS Aridhaman.





The future-proofing of the S4 class to accommodate next-generation weapons like the K-5 guarantees that India’s underwater deterrent will remain potent for decades.





This development also aligns with India’s broader strategic trajectory, which includes the eventual deployment of the larger S5 class submarines projected at 13,500 tons, and the parallel pursuit of nuclear-powered attack submarines for extended endurance operations.





Together, these initiatives ensure that India’s naval nuclear forces will continue to evolve in response to regional and global challenges, securing a credible deterrent posture well into the future.





Agencies







