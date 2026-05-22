



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has floated parallel tenders for ASTRA MK-1 rocket motor components, a move designed to accelerate production for Su‑30MKI and TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets.





This step strengthens India’s self‑reliant defence ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and ensures faster delivery of critical missile systems to the Indian Air Force and Navy.





BDL, a Government of India defence PSU, has issued two parallel tenders to procure key rocket motor components for the ASTRA MK-1 missile. The focus is on PT Blanks, which are critical metallic casing materials used in rocket motors.





These components must meet strict metallurgical standards as they are designed to withstand extreme pressure and heat during missile flight. By issuing parallel tenders, BDL aims to avoid bottlenecks, reduce dependence on a single supplier, and encourage multiple Indian manufacturers to participate in the supply chain.





The ASTRA MK-1 missile, developed fully in India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a Beyond Visual Range Air‑to‑Air Missile (BVRAAM).





It has a strike range of approximately 110 kilometres and can reach speeds of up to Mach 4.5. The missile is intended to replace imported systems such as the Russian R‑77 and French MICA, thereby reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





ASTRA MK-1 is already integrated into frontline fighter aircraft like the Su‑30MKI and TEJAS MK-1A, and production expansion is expected to meet both Indian Air Force and Navy requirements.





The primary tender calls for 907 PT Blank units with a delivery timeline of 90 days after contract finalisation. A supplementary tender seeks an additional 137 units to serve as reserve stock and support parallel assembly.





Both tenders are scheduled to close on 21 May 2026. This dual‑tender approach ensures faster procurement and strengthens long‑term defence readiness by improving the availability of critical components.





Production will take place at BDL’s Kanchanbagh facility in Hyderabad and the Ordnance Factory in Medak, Telangana. These facilities are key hubs for missile assembly and integration, and their involvement highlights the importance of domestic manufacturing in India’s defence ecosystem.





The move also supports diversification of the supply chain, ensuring resilience against disruptions and enhancing India’s ability to sustain large‑scale missile production.





The ASTRA MK-1 program represents a significant milestone in India’s defence modernisation. By indigenously developing and producing advanced air‑to‑air missiles, India is not only strengthening its aerial combat capabilities but also boosting its defence manufacturing sector.





The parallel tender strategy reflects a proactive approach to meeting operational demands while aligning with national priorities of self‑reliance and technological independence.





Agencies







